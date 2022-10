click to enlarge Photo courtesy CityArts Jaap Blonk will bewilder Orlando next week

When I first saw this Dutch vocal wonder perform, it took me a while to actually process what he was doing enough to even write about it. But on the spot, I knew it was original and genius.He’s a vocalist, not a singer, and uses his voice and body to create a stunning range of sounds that he strings together in a whirlwind of avant-garde insanity and performance art.If you combined Michael Winslow and Rahzel, you still wouldn’t be anywhere near the Jaap Blonk experience.