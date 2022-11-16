It's win-win when Thomas Wynn and Hannah Harber Wynn play Orlando's Lil Indie's

Photo by Mike Dunn, Courtesy Hannah Harber/Instagram All Wynners Squad

In terms of talent concentration, there’s probably no greater power couple in Orlando music than leading Americana light Hannah Harber Wynn and Southern rock messiah Thomas Wynn.They’re each powerful solo artists in their own right and have built their sterling names independently of one other. This special engagement, however, is a chance to see those forces together up close and personal. A win-win indeed.