It's 'Glow' time when Turnstile play Orlando on Thursday

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 3:00 am

click to enlarge Turnstile - Photo by Alexis Gross
Photo by Alexis Gross
Turnstile

To headbang or not to headbang, that is the question. With apologies to the Bard, it’ll be pretty hard not to with Turnstile’s hardcore anthems and jangle-pop gems that feel like transcendence in the mosh pit.

Meaty power chords smothered with some dreamy soundscapes await at the House of Blues this week. The hardcore group will be supported by — cue internal eeping — a returning Snail Mail and an unnamed “special guest.”

Turnstile’s versatile tunes are filled with smart musical integrations bursting with sparkling synths that provide relief from chugging guitars, and floor-stomping drums that pair perfectly with reverberant and deceptively lulling guitar riffs. We’ll see you in the pit.

Event Details
Turnstile, Snail Mail

Turnstile, Snail Mail

Thu., Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$35-$77.75
