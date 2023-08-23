It's double-venue synergy in the Milk District with Saturday's local-music showcase 'Total Takeover on Robinson'

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer TTN 'total(ly)' takeover' Robinson Street on Saturday

Iron Cow 2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District

This two-venue local music takeover of Milk District nightspots Iron Cow and The Nook on Robinson has been beset by last-minute lineup shuffles of late, but the end result still remains a largely intriguing proposition.The Nook will host the monthly Circuit Church live event once again, this time featuring returnees Derek Dunn, She Dreamed in Pixels and heavy newcomer Keegan Matthews, a jazz-inclined but still spaced-out keyboard/synth player.Meanwhile, across the parking lot, Iron Cow will feature electro-grinders TTN, the romantic electro-pop swoon of Super Passive and freeform technoid jams from Sympala. Not a bad night out.