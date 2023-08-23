It's double-venue synergy in the Milk District with Saturday's local-music showcase 'Total Takeover on Robinson'

No more lineup changes!

By on Wed, Aug 23, 2023 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge TTN 'total(ly)' takeover' Robinson Street on Saturday - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
TTN 'total(ly)' takeover' Robinson Street on Saturday
This two-venue local music takeover of Milk District nightspots Iron Cow and The Nook on Robinson has been beset by last-minute lineup shuffles of late, but the end result still remains a largely intriguing proposition.

The Nook will host the monthly Circuit Church live event once again, this time featuring returnees Derek Dunn, She Dreamed in Pixels and heavy newcomer Keegan Matthews, a jazz-inclined but still spaced-out keyboard/synth player.

Meanwhile, across the parking lot, Iron Cow will feature electro-grinders TTN, the romantic electro-pop swoon of Super Passive and freeform technoid jams from Sympala. Not a bad night out.

7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue, montgomerydrive.com, $10.
