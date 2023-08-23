It's double-venue synergy in the Milk District with Saturday's local-music showcase 'Total Takeover on Robinson'

The Nook will host the monthly Circuit Church live event once again, this time featuring returnees Derek Dunn, She Dreamed in Pixels and heavy newcomer Keegan Matthews, a jazz-inclined but still spaced-out keyboard/synth player.
Meanwhile, across the parking lot, Iron Cow will feature electro-grinders TTN, the romantic electro-pop swoon of Super Passive and freeform technoid jams from Sympala. Not a bad night out.
7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue, montgomerydrive.com, $10.
