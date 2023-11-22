It's Aqua's 'Barbie World' and you'll be living in it soon enough, Orlando

Who's laughing now?

By on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 11:48 am

Aqua play the House of Blues next week - Photo courtesy Aqua/Facebook
Photo courtesy Aqua/Facebook
Aqua play the House of Blues next week
Few bands are primed for the present “now” as much as Eurodisco outfit Aqua. Their tongue-in-cheek tale (capitalist critique?) of a “Barbie world” from 1997 hit “Barbie Girl” now seems downright prophetic.

Years later, the Barbie movie has conquered the world, and now the reunited band are bringing their comeback tour to North America for a November–December run.

Aqua’s show this Tuesday at the House of Blues is their only Florida stop, so expect it to get a little unhinged. A show in New York saw a packed house baying along to deep album cuts; far from a one-hit wonder, this is a savvy pop factory getting their due.

Event Details
Aqua

Aqua

Tue., Nov. 28, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$50-$140
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

42 events 175 articles

