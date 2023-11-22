It's Aqua's 'Barbie World' and you'll be living in it soon enough, Orlando

Photo courtesy Aqua/Facebook Aqua play the House of Blues next week

Location Details House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney 407-934-2583 42 events 175 articles

Few bands are primed for the present “now” as much as Eurodisco outfit Aqua. Their tongue-in-cheek tale (capitalist critique?) of a “Barbie world” from 1997 hit “Barbie Girl” now seems downright prophetic.Years later, themovie has conquered the world, and now the reunited band are bringing their comeback tour to North America for a November–December run.Aqua’s show this Tuesday at the House of Blues is their only Florida stop, so expect it to get a little unhinged. A show in New York saw a packed house baying along to deep album cuts; far from a one-hit wonder, this is a savvy pop factory getting their due.