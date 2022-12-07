It's a homecoming of sorts when Grand Buffet return to Orlando this week

By on Wed, Dec 7, 2022 at 1:00 am

Welcome back to Orlando, Grand Buffet - Photo courtesy Grand Buffet/Facebook
Photo courtesy Grand Buffet/Facebook
Welcome back to Orlando, Grand Buffet

Anyone who was part of the buzzing and fertile Orlando indie and hip-hop scenes in the 2000s can attest to the left-field genius of alt-rap heroes Grand Buffet.

Although they were actually from Pittsburgh, they were one of the flagship acts on Fighting Records — one of the leading Orlando indie labels of that era — and had ties so deep here that they were treated like local royalty.

But it’s not that Grand Buffet simply moved on once Fighting folded in the late 2000s; they themselves essentially went dark. 2008’s King Vision on Fighting Records was
their last album, and the duo made increasingly fewer appearances as the years went on.

Now, after being totally MIA from Orlando for eons, two of the key figures from Fighting Records — John Youngman and Mor Krivinsky — are teaming up again to bring Grand Buffet back to their old adopted stomping grounds. Come see why their sharp blend of humor, wit and rhyme ruled the Orlando underground for years.

Welcome back, freaks.

(8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Will’s Pub, $20-$25)

Event Details
Grand Buffet

Grand Buffet

Fri., Dec. 9, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$20-$25

