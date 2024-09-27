Italian metal act Nanowar of Steel is coming to Conduit to whimsically rock Orlando

Italian goofballs Nanowar of Steel, for example, take the total piss out of metal’s unique juxtaposition of intense self-seriousness and ridiculous subject material. Yes, they’re juvenile as fuck, but so is much of heavy metal’s premise.
As for NYC opener Tragedy, their metal renditions of Bee Gees hits will both keep the party rocking and prove my long-held personal belief that passion for hard rock and the Brothers Gibb are not mutually exclusive. Succumb to the absurdity.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, Conduit, $22.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed