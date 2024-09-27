Italian metal act Nanowar of Steel is coming to Conduit to whimsically rock Orlando

Tragedy opens in a Bee Gees-meets-metal collision

By on Fri, Sep 27, 2024 at 11:36 am

Share on Nextdoor
Nanowar of Steel will whimsically rock you - Phtoo courtesy Nanowar of Steel/Facebook
Phtoo courtesy Nanowar of Steel/Facebook
Nanowar of Steel will whimsically rock you
I say this with both love and honesty, but heavy metal is one of the most hilarious music genres. It’s an inherent truth on which the best metal parody acts play.

Italian goofballs Nanowar of Steel, for example, take the total piss out of metal’s unique juxtaposition of intense self-seriousness and ridiculous subject material. Yes, they’re juvenile as fuck, but so is much of heavy metal’s premise.

As for NYC opener Tragedy, their metal renditions of Bee Gees hits will both keep the party rocking and prove my long-held personal belief that passion for hard rock and the Brothers Gibb are not mutually exclusive. Succumb to the absurdity.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, Conduit, $22.
Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

'Enough About Me' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz as he releases star-studded solo album

By Bao Le-Huu

'Enough About Me,' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz

Dorian Electra might just be the future of pop music — find out for yourself this weekend at the Social

By Kurt Ramos

Dorian Electra gets glam at The Social this weekend

Cuban music legends Buena Vista Social Orchestra head to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

By Lucy Dillon

Buena Vista Social Orchestra comes to the Dr. Phillips Center

Does Midi Memory mainman Matt Messore dream of electric sheep?

By Matthew Moyer

Ghost in the machine Matt Messore

'Enough About Me' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz as he releases star-studded solo album

By Bao Le-Huu

'Enough About Me,' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz

Does Midi Memory mainman Matt Messore dream of electric sheep?

By Matthew Moyer

Ghost in the machine Matt Messore

Jonas Van den Bossche releases new mini-album of shimmering and meditative reveries

By Bao Le-Huu

Jonas Van den Bossche releases a new mini-album

What is 'Punk Jazz'? Mike Baggetta and Peter DiStefano are going to show Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Peter DiStefano and Mike Baggetta
More

September 25, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us