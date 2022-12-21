It will not be a silent night at the 'Noise Before Christmas' show headlined by Jiblit Dupree at Orlando's Uncle Lou's

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Spend Christmas Eve with Jiblit Dupree - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Spend Christmas Eve with Jiblit Dupree

If you think escaping family and loved ones by going to a mere bar is enough to put you on the naughty list over Christmas, you’ve got another thing coming. The Grinchly gathering at Uncle Lou's that is 'A Noise Before Christmas' takes place in the wee hours of Xmas eve when Santa is out eating your cookies and pilfering through your liquor cabinet. And it's the real deal.

Alongside Oblongata, Paint Sniffer and Shifted Grimm, you’ve got No Face from Tallahassee (formerly sniffle Orlando) doing physical — and often disguised — performance-art-noise, and the host of the evening, Central Florida outsider legend Jiblit Dupree, telling hard-luck tales aplenty in his raw ’n’ primal love-hate anthems.

’Tis the season now, if it ever was.

8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24, Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave., price TBA.

Event Details
A Noise Before Christmas

A Noise Before Christmas

Sat., Dec. 24, 8 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Amazing Acro-Cats are coming to an Orlando stage in January

By Matthew Moyer

The Acro-Cats play Orlando next year

HeartSupport Fest to bring a weekend of heaviness like Rise Against and Parkway Drive to Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Red alert: Rise Against will be one of the headliners of the first HeartSupport Fest

Daddy Yankee plays two nights in Orlando as part of massive 'farewell' tour

By Ariadna Ampudia

Daddy Yankee returns to Orlando for one last time

Legendary mash-up DJ Girl Talk plays Orlando this week for the first time in years

By Sarah Kinbar

Girl Talk comes to Orlando Thursday

Also in Music

Orlando indie-rock band TV Dinner serve up some delicious 'Leftovers' on new mini-album

By Bao Le-Huu

TV Dinner serve up some 'Leftovers'

Orlando experimental hip-hop duo OhTwo continue creative evolution with new album

By Bao Le-Huu

OHTWO release eponymous new album

Orlando musician Derek Engstrom starts over again with solo album Easy Living

By Kyle Eagle

Derek Engstrom burns down the house with new album 'Easy Living'

Orlando musician Dave Scott Schwartzman throws a show and signing for his memoir on time spent in punk legends Adrenalin O.D.

By Bao Le-Huu

Adrenalin O.D. in their prime
More

Digital Issue

December 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us