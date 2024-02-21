Is Orlando 'Down With the Sickness'? Disturbed are ready to test your mettle

This is the only Florida stop for these bruisers

By on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 11:51 am

Disturbed play the Kia Center at the end of February - Photo courtesy Disturbed/Facebook
Photo courtesy Disturbed/Facebook
Disturbed play the Kia Center at the end of February
Taylor Swift-defendin' metallers Disturbed are out on their "Take Back Your Life" tour, and bringing the "Sickness" to Orlando next week. Are you, in fact, down with that?

The veteran metal group have been out on the road since early January, and Orlando is one of their final three stops — and the only Florida stop. 

The band even have new music to share in the form of their recently released eighth album, Divisive. According to Billboard, Divisive sold over 20,000 albums in its first week of release.

Disturbed, Falling in Reverse and Plush play the Kia Center on Monday, Feb. 26, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

Event Details
Disturbed, Falling in Reverse, Plush

Disturbed, Falling in Reverse, Plush

Mon., Feb. 26, 5:30 p.m.

Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$25-$125
Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


