Is Orlando 'Down With the Sickness'? Disturbed are ready to test your mettle

The veteran metal group have been out on the road since early January, and Orlando is one of their final three stops — and the only Florida stop.
The band even have new music to share in the form of their recently released eighth album, Divisive. According to Billboard, Divisive sold over 20,000 albums in its first week of release.
Disturbed, Falling in Reverse and Plush play the Kia Center on Monday, Feb. 26, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.
