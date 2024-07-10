BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Irish band Two Door Cinema Club come to Orlando's House of Blues as part of extensive U.S. tour

Will they have time to take in the 'Tourist History' of Orlando?

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 12:55 pm

Two Door Cinema Club take in the 'Tourist History' of Orlando - Photo courtesy Two Door Cinema Club/Facebook
Photo courtesy Two Door Cinema Club/Facebook
Two Door Cinema Club take in the 'Tourist History' of Orlando
The band behind the album Tourist History will soon, fittingly, visit one of the country’s biggest tourist meccas.

Two Door Cinema Club, the Irish alternative pop band that first burst onto the U.S. music scene with the 2010 hit “What You Know,” is traveling to the House of Blues as part of their biggest-yet U.S. tour.

For Central Floridians who couldn’t make it to the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival this year — understandable — the Irish trio’s catchy guitar hooks and danceable synths will bring the festival across the Atlantic. With much less mud.

7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, House of Blues, $59.50-$89.50.

Event Details
Two Door Cinema Club

Two Door Cinema Club

Sun., July 14, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$59.50-$89.50
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

houseofblues.com


Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

