Irish band Two Door Cinema Club come to Orlando's House of Blues as part of extensive U.S. tour

Two Door Cinema Club, the Irish alternative pop band that first burst onto the U.S. music scene with the 2010 hit “What You Know,” is traveling to the House of Blues as part of their biggest-yet U.S. tour.
For Central Floridians who couldn’t make it to the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival this year — understandable — the Irish trio’s catchy guitar hooks and danceable synths will bring the festival across the Atlantic. With much less mud.
7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, House of Blues, $59.50-$89.50.
