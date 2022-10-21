ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

iParty returns to Orlando with "Calling All the Monsters" dance night on Halloween

Time to freak the freak out!

By on Fri, Oct 21, 2022 at 4:04 pm

click to enlarge IParty takes on Halloween - Photo courtesy House of Blues
Photo courtesy House of Blues
IParty takes on Halloween

Matt Bennett — better known as Victorious' Robbie Shapiro — is ready to put a spell on you as he makes his return to Central Florida with iParty's new Halloween-themed bash.

iParty's "Calling All the Monsters" will be hosted by Bennett and Jeffery the DJ at the House of Blues on Oct. 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. with an event start time of 8 p.m.

iParty, a DJ experience hosted by Bennett, tours across the country to give nostalgia-ridden adults the chance to revisit their favorite childhood tunes … on the dancefloor. Taking its name from the popular Nickelodeon comedy iCarly, iParty will have you singing, dancing, jumping and screaming along to everything from Hannah Montana to Big Time Rush to Lemonade Mouth.

"Calling All the Monsters"  promises the excitement of a youthful Halloween night (who can forget watching through all of Disney Channel's Monstober special episodes and movie marathons?) with plenty of chills and thrills.

Event Details
iParty presents "Calling All the Monsters"

iParty presents "Calling All the Monsters"

Mon., Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$20-$60

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

Trending

Yes, there's a Shrek-themed Rave happening at Orlando's Beacham in December

By Matthew Moyer

Rave with Shrek

Orlando dance music reunion AAHZ will be back for November blowout

By Matthew Moyer

Baby Anne will be at AAHZ

Country Thunder brings country titans Jason Aldean, Ashley McBride to Central Florida for a four-day fest

By Ariadna Ampudia

Jason Aldean is one of three artists headlining the Country Thunder Music Festival Oct. 21-23.

Animated supergroup Gorillaz to play Orlando in the flesh this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Gorillaz are coming

Also in Music

311, Damian Marley among headliners for St. Pete's Reggae Rise Up 2023

By Ray Roa

311, Damian Marley among headliners for St. Pete's Reggae Rise Up 2023

Country Thunder brings country titans Jason Aldean, Ashley McBride to Central Florida for a four-day fest

By Ariadna Ampudia

Jason Aldean is one of three artists headlining the Country Thunder Music Festival Oct. 21-23.

Recording Arts: Finding the Balance Between Perfection and Life SPONSORED CONTENT

By F.I.R.S.T. Institute Sponsored

Recording Arts: Finding the Balance Between Perfection and Life

Orlando's Rest in Pierce present a dark dive into the fringes of dubstep with new album 'Resurgence'

By Bao Le-Huu

Rest in Pierce
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us