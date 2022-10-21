iParty returns to Orlando with "Calling All the Monsters" dance night on Halloween

click to enlarge Photo courtesy House of Blues IParty takes on Halloween

Matt Bennett — better known as' Robbie Shapiro — is ready to put a spell on you as he makes his return to Central Florida with iParty's new Halloween-themed bash.iParty's "Calling All the Monsters" will be hosted by Bennett and Jeffery the DJ at the House of Blues on Oct. 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. with an event start time of 8 p.m.iParty, a DJ experience hosted by Bennett, tours across the country to give nostalgia-ridden adults the chance to revisit their favorite childhood tunes … on the dancefloor. Taking its name from the popular Nickelodeon comedy, iParty will have you singing, dancing, jumping and screaming along to everything from Hannah Montana to Big Time Rush to Lemonade Mouth."Calling All the Monsters" promises the excitement of a youthful Halloween night (who can forget watching through all of Disney Channel's Monstober special episodes and movie marathons?) with plenty of chills and thrills.