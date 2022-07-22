International punk showcase Foreign Dissent is coming back to Orlando in October

Photo courtesy Trophy Jump/Facebook
Croatia's Trophy Jump will play this year's Foreign Dissent showcase
International punk showcase Foreign Dissent is finally coming back for a seventh round this autumn, and the lineup features bands from Australia, Croatia and Chile among other countries.
Foreign Dissent is an Orlando-exclusive event spinning off from Gainesville's annual punk supershow FEST. With a lineup curated by local promoter Punching Babies, Foreign Dissent aims to spotlight punk from far-flung corners of the world.
This year's Foreign Dissent features:
Catholic Guilt (Australia)
Guilhem (Canada)
I Like Allie (Italy)
Lone Wolf (Netherlands)
Menagramo (Italy)
Still Shaking (Norway)
Talking Props (Chile)
Trophy Jump (Croatia)
Foreign Dissent 7 happens on Monday, Oct. 24
at Will's Pub. Tickets are available now through TicketWeb
.
