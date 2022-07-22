VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

International punk showcase Foreign Dissent is coming back to Orlando in October

By on Fri, Jul 22, 2022 at 12:45 pm

Croatia's Trophy Jump will play this year's Foreign Dissent showcase
Photo courtesy Trophy Jump/Facebook
Croatia's Trophy Jump will play this year's Foreign Dissent showcase

International punk showcase Foreign Dissent is finally coming back for a seventh round this autumn, and the lineup features bands from Australia, Croatia and Chile among other countries.

Foreign Dissent is an Orlando-exclusive event spinning off from Gainesville's annual punk supershow FEST. With a lineup curated by local promoter Punching Babies, Foreign Dissent aims to spotlight punk from far-flung corners of the world.

This year's Foreign Dissent features:

Catholic Guilt (Australia)
Guilhem (Canada)
I Like Allie (Italy)
Lone Wolf (Netherlands)
Menagramo (Italy)
Still Shaking (Norway)
Talking Props (Chile)
Trophy Jump (Croatia)

Foreign Dissent 7 happens on Monday, Oct. 24 at Will's Pub. Tickets are available now through TicketWeb.



Matthew Moyer

Music Slideshows

Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

