ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

International Anime Music Festival brings virtual superstars and singing avatars to Orlando next year

By on Fri, Oct 28, 2022 at 4:53 pm

click to enlarge International Anime Music Festival heads to Orlalndo in 2023 - Image courtesy International Anime Music Festival
Image courtesy International Anime Music Festival
International Anime Music Festival heads to Orlalndo in 2023

Step aside, Gorillaz. The International Anime Music Festival will make its way to Central Florida early next year as part of a two-month U.S. tour.

The immersive concert experience, featuring 'virtual anime superstars' Kizuna AI Original Singeroid, Himehina, Gumi, Marinasu and Ulypse will land at Hard Rock Live on March 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. The only other Florida date as of this writing is the next night in Fort Lauderdale.

Intended as a "live DJ-led multimedia rave", the Anime Music Festival combines high-tech lighting and set design, with sleek animation and a load of hyper-catchy pop tunes.

These shows "mark the first time the popular VTubers (virtually generated animated YouTubers) and Vocaloids (virtual singers with computer generated voices)" have been generated together on the same stage. Expect hysteria.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster starting Friday, Nov. 4. More information can be found on the Hard Rock Live's website.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw when Sabrina Carpenter played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week

GWAR came, saw and conquered Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

Trending

Tremolords, Future Bartenderz and more to stir up some graveyard rock at Orlando's Will's Pub this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

The Tremolords (and 'OW' writer Steve Schneider, bottom left)

Glove headline downtown Orlando's Social on Friday

By Bao Le-Huu

Glove

Yes, there's a Shrek-themed Rave happening at Orlando's Beacham in December

By Matthew Moyer

Rave with Shrek

Smoker's Club Fest brings the trifecta of hip-hop, weed and Halloween to Orlando this weekend

By Valerie Galarza

Lil Uzi Vert headlines Smoker's Club Fest this weekend

Also in Music

Swamp Sistas and Blue Bamboo partner for a two-night Festival for Hurricane Relief

By Bao Le-Huu

Beth McKee of th Swamp Sistas

311, Damian Marley among headliners for St. Pete's Reggae Rise Up 2023

By Ray Roa

311, Damian Marley among headliners for St. Pete's Reggae Rise Up 2023

Country Thunder brings country titans Jason Aldean, Ashley McBride to Central Florida for a four-day fest

By Ariadna Ampudia

Jason Aldean is one of three artists headlining the Country Thunder Music Festival Oct. 21-23.

Recording Arts: Finding the Balance Between Perfection and Life SPONSORED CONTENT

By F.I.R.S.T. Institute Sponsored

Recording Arts: Finding the Balance Between Perfection and Life
More

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us