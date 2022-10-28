International Anime Music Festival brings virtual superstars and singing avatars to Orlando next year

click to enlarge
Image courtesy International Anime Music Festival
International Anime Music Festival heads to Orlalndo in 2023
Step aside, Gorillaz. The International Anime Music Festival will make its way to Central Florida early next year as part of a two-month U.S. tour.
The immersive concert experience, featuring 'virtual anime superstars' Kizuna AI Original Singeroid, Himehina, Gumi, Marinasu and Ulypse will land at Hard Rock Live on March 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. The only other Florida date as of this writing is the next night in Fort Lauderdale.
Intended as a "live DJ-led multimedia rave", the Anime Music Festival combines high-tech lighting and set design, with sleek animation and a load of hyper-catchy pop tunes.
These shows "mark the first time the popular VTubers (virtually generated animated YouTubers)
and Vocaloids (virtual singers with computer generated voices
)" have been generated together on the same stage. Expect hysteria.
Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster
starting Friday, Nov. 4. More information can be found on the Hard Rock Live's website
