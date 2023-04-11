Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Industrial legend Paul Barker brings Lead Into Gold to Will’s Pub on Wednesday

Opening are Tampa’s Aeon Rings and Orlando’s Bacon Grease

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 10:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
Lead Into Gold pay Will's Pub on Wednesday - Photo courtesy Paul Barker/Facebook
Photo courtesy Paul Barker/Facebook
Lead Into Gold pay Will's Pub on Wednesday

Perhaps ironically for a genre that broke from decades of rockist traditions to deliver dire technoid broadcasts of a dystopian future (that we’re now living in, thanks?), industrial music is having a big nostalgic moment.

You’ve got Ministry, Nine Inch Nails, Front 242, Frontline Assembly and lately Skinny Puppy all reformed and hitting the road again. One of the few prominent figures from that 1990s electro-industrial boom who is having it both ways — revising the past without getting mired in the quicksand of throwback sentimentality — is Paul Barker.

Barker, the former close collaborator of Ministry’s Al Jourgensen (the Pan to his Luxa), was a driving force in game-changing industrial projects like Ministry, Revolting Cocks, Pigface, Pailhead, PTP and Lard. After 18 years working with Jourgensen, Barker severed ties, preferring to resurrect (at last) his Lead Into Gold vehicle.

LIG originally released an album and two singles’ worth of biomechanical warfare as the 1980s faded into the ’90s before going dormant. Now they’re back with a vengeance, issuing new singles and this year’s The Eternal Present. It’s a welcome return to form: gleaming industrial-metal stripped of goofy rock (and nu-metal) excess with an elegantly suited Barker leading on bass (the man knows his way around an unforgettable bassline) and vocals.

Barker steers Lead Into Gold to Will's Pub on a night off from the Skinny Puppy reunion tour he's opening to play a headliner at Will's Pub Wednesday.

Opening the evening are Tampa’s Aeon Rings and, happily, Bacon Grease from Orlando. Bacon Grease’s Andrea Knight opened for Martin Atkins pre-pandemic, and she has much in common with Barker’s unerring sense of rhythm and propulsion. See some rare intergenerational harmony.

8 p.m., Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $15.

Event Details
Lead Into Gold, Aeon Rings, Bacon Grease, DJ Dekay

Lead Into Gold, Aeon Rings, Bacon Grease, DJ Dekay

Wed., April 12, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando guitarist Bobby Koelble hit the road as part of all-star band Death to All

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando musician and instructor Bobby Koelble

Eighth Letter releases new album 'Far Too Close' with an all-star cast of Orlando MCs

By Bao Le-Huu

Eighth Letter releases new album 'Far Too Close'

Glammy singer-songwriter Scott Yoder returns to play Orlando in April

By Matthew Moyer

Scott Yoder in Orlando in 2019

Miya Folick will surely impress when she opens for Aly and AJ at the House of Blues

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando will be talking about Miya Folick after she opens for Aly and AJ

Also in Music

Orlando guitarist Bobby Koelble hit the road as part of all-star band Death to All

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando musician and instructor Bobby Koelble

Eighth Letter releases new album 'Far Too Close' with an all-star cast of Orlando MCs

By Bao Le-Huu

Eighth Letter releases new album 'Far Too Close'

Orlando events promoter Ricky Padilla moves to the radio airwaves at FLY 103.1 with DJ Nasty

By Sarah Kinbar

Padilla with his influencer client LeJuan James (center) at an Orlando City soccer game

Caustic Bats release mini-album ‘Dark Omens,’ a dive into their urgent, nocturnal realm

By Bao Le-Huu

Caustic Bats release first EP, 'Dark Omens,' on April 1
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us