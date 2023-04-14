Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Indigo Girls in Orlando with new album, documentary, taking a ‘Long Look’ at the state of the nation

‘As a gay person who’s married, I’m like, “Is this my country?”’

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 12:25 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Indigo Girls Emily Saliers and Amy Ray - courtesy photo
courtesy photo
Indigo Girls Emily Saliers and Amy Ray

Most musicians found their activities curtailed during the pandemic. For the Indigo Girls, the past few years have been a particularly busy season.

The duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray released a livestream project, Look Long: Together, that took a year and a half to complete; they’re the subject of a documentary film, It's Only Life After All, appearing at this year's Florida Film Festival; and their music was reinvented for the movie Glitter & Doom. Saliers has been writing music for two stage musicals, and Ray has released a new solo album, If It All Goes South.

Event Details
Indigo Girls

Indigo Girls

Sun., April 16, 6:30 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$49-$60

That’s quite a busy schedule, even for an act like the Indigo Girls, who have been consistently active since releasing their first album, Strange Fire, in 1987. Most bands that debuted around that time — if they’re still together — now only sporadically make albums (if at all) and are considered heritage acts. That’s not the Indigo Girls.

“We still feel like we are a working band. We tour and we make albums and we work, and that feels good,” Saliers said in a recent phone interview.

This latest spate of activity has come on the heels of the release of the 16th Indigo Girls studio album, Look Long, which arrived in May 2020.  A stirring effort, Look Long not only features the highly melodic folk-pop (on songs like “When We Were Writers,” “Look Long” and “Sorrow and Joy”) that has always been an Indigo Girls signature, but rhythmically creative songs that touch on hip-hop (“S**t Kickin’”), Caribbean music (“Howl at the Moon”) and catchy upbeat rockers (“Change My Heart” and “K.C. Girl”).

But by the time Look Long was released, the pandemic had scuttled plans for a full-band tour to support the album. Now Saliers and Ray, after touring last year with long-time violinist Lyris Hung, are making up for that lost full-band tour. Saliers said the show will feature a few songs from the latest album along with a generous selection of back catalog material.  

“Some people like the band and some people like us acoustic or just stripped-down,” Saliers said. “We just haven’t had the opportunity to tour with the band because of COVID and we really miss that. So it was good to put out the streaming concert and it will be great to get back with the band.”

That streaming concert, Look Long: Together, debuted in May 2022 on the VEEPS platform and is a unique concert special that features performances of a career-spanning set of songs (some of which feature appearances from guests Becky Warren, Tomi Martin, Trina Meade and Lucy Wainwright Roche) combined with commentary segments about the songs from Saliers and Ray. Because of the pandemic, performances had to be woven together from separate film shoots to create full-band live versions of songs.

The year and a half of work that went into the livestream took up some of the pandemic-forced downtime. Saliers also spent considerable time working on two musicals that she hopes might eventually get to Broadway.

“One of them is tentatively called Country Radio,” Saliers said. “It’s the story of a young queer girl growing up in the South and her journey ... working through her love of the Southland that she knew and grew up with and all of the struggles involved with that.”

One thing Saliers has not done yet is write for another Indigo Girls album. Considering that Look Long was completed before the pandemic, there should be plenty of inspiration for lyrics from Saliers and Ray, both of whom have long been involved in a wide variety of social causes, including LBGTQ issues, Native American rights, immigration reform and climate change. But Saliers said she’ll need time to process the pandemic and other recent events to even know what to say about the experience.

Saliers and Ray might also have to consider how to respond lyrically to what may be a sea change of conservative initiatives, the biggest of which so far is the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that legalized abortion.

Like many pro-choice advocates, Saliers didn’t think Roe v. Wade would be overturned and is appalled at its demise. Legal access to abortion had been established law for decades with multiple subsequent Supreme Court rulings that affirmed the Roe decision. Plus, polls have consistently shown a solid majority of Americans didn’t want Roe overturned.

“But the truth is there has been a concerted effort [to overturn Roe],” Saliers said, noting that conservative politicians and activists and certain parts of the evangelical community are among those who have mounted a strategic plan to gain the power in various levels of government and the courts that was needed to target Roe and other progressive issues.

“It’s been going on a long time. So while the thought before was shocking, it’s easy to understand how we’ve come to this place.”

Both Saliers and Ray are gay, and Saliers fears the conservative movement will widen attempts to repeal rights that the LBGTQ community have gained over the years. She and Ray plan to be active in efforts to restore abortion rights and preserve gay rights and to support politicians who support such causes. 

“As a gay person who’s married, I’m like ‘Is this my country?’ And that’s like a big question to ask,” Saliers said. “I understand the complexities of history and how things, the pendulum swings and reactions, I understand that. But when it affects peoples’ lives and there’s this huge disconnect between this small group of zealots making decisions because they’re so removed from the reality of peoples’ lives, it’s a lot to take in and a lot to live with and a lot to manage.”

Indigo Girls will appear for a Q+A discussion with the director of  It's Only Life After All noon Sunday, April 16, at Enzian Theater. They also play the Plaza Live Sunday night.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories + Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Laura Jane Grace comes back home to Florida at a crucial time

By Shelton Hull

Laura Jane Grace

Dethklok and Babymetal bring ‘Babyklok’ tour to Orlando this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Dethklok come to life in Orlando this summer

Florida Groves Festival brings Thievery Corporation, Inner Circle and more to Orlando Amphitheater

By Matthew Moyer

Florida Groves Fest takes over the Fairgrounds all weekend

Wilco’s Nels Cline looks back on his musical life ahead of the band’s show at the Hard Rock Live

By Sarah Kinbar

Wilco (Nels Cline at far left) plays the Hard Rock Live on Tuesday

Also in Music

Dethklok and Babymetal bring ‘Babyklok’ tour to Orlando this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Dethklok come to life in Orlando this summer

Peter Frampton ‘comes alive’ in Orlando this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Peter Frampton to play Orlando this summer

Belarusian post-punkers Molchat Doma get cold in Orlando

By Bao Le-Huu

Molchat Doma get dour at Orlando's Plaza Lve on Friday

Drum+bass icon LTJ Bukem conjures up the glory days of 1990s Orlando dance music

By Bao Le-Huu

LTJ Bukem haedlines an all-star DJ lineup at the Iron Cow
More

Digital Issue

April 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us