Indie rockers Bright Eyes are coming to Orlando in spring of 2025

Band will be touring behind new album 'Five Dice, All Threes'

By on Mon, Aug 12, 2024 at 5:33 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Bright Eyes play Orlando as part of a busy 2025 - Photo courtesy Bright Eyes/Facebook
Photo courtesy Bright Eyes/Facebook
Bright Eyes play Orlando as part of a busy 2025
Indie rockers Bright Eyes have a lot on the horizon in 2025 — new music, a big tour, and a show in Orlando.

The Conor Oberst-led ensemble are set to drop upcoming album Five Dice, All Threes on Sept. 20. This will be the band's 11th studio album, and their first since 2020.

Bright Eyes' North American tour taking Five Dice to the masses kicks off in Phoenix in January of next year and runs through April. The tour hits Orlando in early March after two other Florida shows in Jacksonville and St. Pete.

Bright Eyes play the Beacham on Friday, March 7, 2025. Tickets are available now through TKX.

Location Details

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Longstanding Orlando music store East West Records is closing and holding a big sale this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Longtime Orlando record store East West is closing its doors

Orlando roots combo Oak Hill Drifters ramble into Judson's Live

By Bao Le-Huu

Oak Hill Drifters ramble into Judson's Live

Aerosmith cancels 2025 show in Orlando and retires from touring

By Houda Eletr

Aerosmith cancels 2025 Orlando show and entire final tour

Oh Lucky Daye! New Orleans artist comes to Orlando House of Blues

By Bao Le-Huu

Lucky Daye plays Orlando

Longstanding Orlando music store East West Records is closing and holding a big sale this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Longtime Orlando record store East West is closing its doors

Orlando punks Vicious Dreams release bop-and-bash new album 'Turn Off My Brain' this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Vicious Dreams release a new album at last

Hawthorne Heights throw an emo high-school reunion at Orlando's House of Blues

By Houda Eletr

Hawthorne Heights

Lindsay Denniberg returns to Orlando to present two evenings of sublimely strange film and music

By Matthew Moyer

Lindsay Denniberg performs as Pandora's Talk Box Thursday
More

August 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us