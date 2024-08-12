Indie rockers Bright Eyes are coming to Orlando in spring of 2025

The Conor Oberst-led ensemble are set to drop upcoming album Five Dice, All Threes on Sept. 20. This will be the band's 11th studio album, and their first since 2020.
Bright Eyes' North American tour taking Five Dice to the masses kicks off in Phoenix in January of next year and runs through April. The tour hits Orlando in early March after two other Florida shows in Jacksonville and St. Pete.
Bright Eyes play the Beacham on Friday, March 7, 2025. Tickets are available now through TKX.
