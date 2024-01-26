Indie-pop star Mitski's two-night stand at the Dr. Phillips Center mgiht be the hottest ticket in town next week

click to enlarge Photo by Ebru Yildiz Mitski plays a two-night stand at the Dr. Phillips Center on Monday and Tuesday

The intense emotion underpinning pop star Mitski’s discography is both easy to relate to and easy to fall in love with.The Japanese American indie rock artist has been creating music for over a decade, releasing early work as part of a class project while at the SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Music. Now, Mitski is out on tour promoting her latest album,, a cinematic look into what love means, in all senses of the word.Mitski’s work explores themes of identity, vulnerability, loss and change, connecting her deeply with a fanbase that has followed her through years of hits including “I Bet on Losing Dogs” and “Washing Machine Heart.” Those fans made this these shows teetering on the very precipice of a sellout.