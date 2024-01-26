Indie-pop star Mitski's two-night stand at the Dr. Phillips Center mgiht be the hottest ticket in town next week

We'll all have 'washing machine hearts' come Monday

By on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 at 1:12 pm

click to enlarge Mitski plays a two-night stand at the Dr. Phillips Center on Monday and Tuesday - Photo by Ebru Yildiz
Photo by Ebru Yildiz
Mitski plays a two-night stand at the Dr. Phillips Center on Monday and Tuesday
The intense emotion underpinning pop star Mitski’s discography is both easy to relate to and easy to fall in love with.

The Japanese American indie rock artist has been creating music for over a decade, releasing early work as part of a class project while at the SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Music. Now, Mitski is out on tour promoting her latest album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, a cinematic look into what love means, in all senses of the word.

Mitski’s work explores themes of identity, vulnerability, loss and change, connecting her deeply with a fanbase that has followed her through years of hits including “I Bet on Losing Dogs” and “Washing Machine Heart.” Those fans made this these shows teetering on the very precipice of a sellout.

8 p.m., Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 29-30, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $40-$268.

