VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Indie-pop star Beabadoobee plays Orlando's Beacham as part of 2022 'Beatopia' tour

By on Mon, Jul 18, 2022 at 2:44 pm

click to enlarge ERIKA KAMANO
Erika Kamano

Indie rocker Bea Kristi aka Beabadoobee will swing through Orlando on her upcoming North American tour.

Beabadoobee is set to commence a new leg of North American touring in October behind her new critically acclaimed album Beatopia, and there are Florida dates penciled in for St. Pete, Jacksonville, and Orlando.  That Orlando stop comes at the Beacham on Nov. 3.

The 22-year-old star went from writing songs in her bedroom to performing in famous music festivals including Coachella and Glastonbury, and now preparing for her concert tour.  Her new album, Beatopia, comes from a deeply personal world that was formed in the imagination of a 7-year-old Beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since. The songs have her unique indie-pop style with soft electronic beats.

Tickets for the show can be purchased here.

Location Details

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363

29 events 132 articles

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Music Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Music Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Trending

GWAR to pillage and plunder Orlando in October

By Matthew Moyer

GWAR slay Orlando back in 2015

Boiler Room to broadcast from Orlando in September, spotlighting local DJs

By Matthew Moyer

DJ Gay-Z

Colombian band Bomba Estéreo brings electro-cumbia to Orlando in September

By Nicolle Osorio

Colombian band Bomba Estéreo brings electro-cumbia to Orlando in September

Maroon 5 cancels U.S. shows, but you can still see them at Universal Orlando in August

By Matthew Moyer

Maroon 5: Not in a touring mood

Also in Music

GWAR to pillage and plunder Orlando in October

By Matthew Moyer

GWAR slay Orlando back in 2015

Boiler Room to broadcast from Orlando in September, spotlighting local DJs

By Matthew Moyer

DJ Gay-Z

Colombian band Bomba Estéreo brings electro-cumbia to Orlando in September

By Nicolle Osorio

Colombian band Bomba Estéreo brings electro-cumbia to Orlando in September

Dikembe to play a (sort of) homecoming show in Orlando this weekend

By Ida V. Eskamani

Dikembe to play a (sort of) homecoming show in Orlando this weekend
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us