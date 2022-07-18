Indie-pop star Beabadoobee plays Orlando's Beacham as part of 2022 'Beatopia' tour

click to enlarge Erika Kamano

Indie rocker Bea Kristi aka Beabadoobee will swing through Orlando on her upcoming North American tour.

Beabadoobee is set to commence a new leg of North American touring in October behind her new critically acclaimed album Beatopia, and there are Florida dates penciled in for St. Pete, Jacksonville, and Orlando. That Orlando stop comes at the Beacham on Nov. 3.



The 22-year-old star went from writing songs in her bedroom to performing in famous music festivals including Coachella and Glastonbury, and now preparing for her concert tour. Her new album, Beatopia, comes from a deeply personal world that was formed in the imagination of a 7-year-old Beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since. The songs have her unique indie-pop style with soft electronic beats.



Tickets for the show can be purchased here.