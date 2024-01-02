Indie-pop group Alvvays brings album 'Blue Rev' to Orlando this summer

The show happens in the wake of the band's NPR Tiny Desk debut

By on Tue, Jan 2, 2024 at 11:54 am

click to enlarge Indie-pop group Alvvays brings album 'Blue Rev' to Orlando this summer
Photo via Alvvays/Facebook
Orlando indie-rock fans have a chance get drunk on one of the genre’s buzziest bands this summer.

Late last month, 50 limited-edition copies of Alvvays’ gem of an album, Blue Rev, sold out in minutes, and while the records were filled with the blue flavor of the Canadian malt liquor beverage, fans have been drinking up the record since 2022, when it held up as one of the year’s best and benchmark-setting power-pop albums.

Tickets to see Alvvays play the Plaza Live in Orlando on Thursday, May 2, are available now for $30. The only other Florida show is May 1 in Tampa.

The show happens in the wake of the band's NPR Tiny Desk debut and three months after Alvvays finds out whether or not its hit single “Belinda Says” is a Grammy winner for Best Alternative Performance. Competition in the category includes boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Paramore and Arctic Monkeys.

