Indie-pop duo Lany are eager to play their two-night stand in Orlando

Blurred out

By on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 12:19 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lany spend the weekend in ‘unhinged’ Orlando - Photo by Adrian Martin
Photo by Adrian Martin
Lany spend the weekend in ‘unhinged’ Orlando

Navigating the music industry is a balancing act for Los Angeles-based band Lany.

Lany, the duo of Paul Jason Klein and Jake Gross, knew their entrance into the indie-pop scene needed to be one that was easy to remember.

Event Details
LANY, Hazlett, Conor Burns

LANY, Hazlett, Conor Burns

Fri., Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$55-$75

"When we first started the band, we just knew that we're going to have to put the band name on everything, so I wanted a four-letter word really bad," says Klein.

"And I like the symmetry of it, and all the four-letter words in the English dictionary are taken already."

But what does Lany mean? Aside from being a four-letter word that rolls off the tongue, the meaning behind Lany is more than that. Klein says that the name is a combination of Los Angeles and New York.

"These are two cities on the opposite ends of every spectrum imaginable, different coasts completely. Different aesthetics and vibes but both are just incredible," Klein explains. "They're like pillars of our country, you know, for culture and progress and stuff."

With a name as symmetrical as the duo behind the band, fans find it easy to connect to Lany's music. Last year, the band released their fifth album, a beautiful blur, which landed at No. 4 during its first week on the ARIA Top 50 and No. 120 on the Billboard 200. According to Klein and Gross, full transparency with their audience is what has brought the two success.

"There's a lot of things we can't control, like how people are going to receive any songs that we make. ... I just find that the more honest I am about how it was or what it was like to go through these certain emotions, the better it resonates with people," Klein says. "And so we just try to be brutally honest about it, right from a place of total transparency, and I think that's what connects with people."

The band's rawness and realness has resonated with indie-pop fans in the Orlando area. Since Lany began touring in 2015, they have made sure to bring their tours to Orlando on numerous occasions due to the city's "anything goes" mentality, Gross says.

"Orlando's always really energetic and they're always some of my favorite shows — they're always some of the sweatiest too," says Klein. "It feels like the fun people are kind of unhinged down here."

Lany is set to bring the "a beautiful blur world tour" to Orlando's Hard Rock Live for two nights on Friday and Saturday — and they're just riding the wave. "One thing that's great about Lany is it feels a lot bigger than Jake and I are," Klein says. "It feels a lot bigger than just us."

Location Details

Hard Rock Live

6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-351-5483

hardrock.com/orlando


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories + Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Goo Goo Dolls, Righteous Brothers, more added to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup

By Alexandra Sullivan

Goo Goo Dolls, Righteous Brothers, more added to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup

Orlando City Soccer ready to show you how much they ‘Love the ’90s’ with throwback postgame concert

By Matthew Moyer

Vanilla Ice comes to an Orlando City game in March

Fan-favorite Sanford Porchfest brings armies of local musicians to rock out on 18 porches

By Alexandra Sullivan

BlueMoon are one of many bands rockin' the Porch in Sanford this weekend

DJ Three, Atnarko, Lola B. and The Reverend present a night of classic Orlando dance sounds

By Bao Le-Huu

DJ Three returns to Orlando this weeek

Also in Music

Is Orlando 'Down With the Sickness'? Disturbed are ready to test your mettle

By Matthew Moyer

Disturbed play the Kia Center at the end of February

Orlando's Warm Frames release essential new noise-rock record, 'Pink Wax'

By Bao Le-Huu

Warm Frames release debut 7-inch 'Pink Wax'

Goo Goo Dolls, Righteous Brothers, more added to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup

By Alexandra Sullivan

Goo Goo Dolls, Righteous Brothers, more added to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup

Orlando City Soccer ready to show you how much they ‘Love the ’90s’ with throwback postgame concert

By Matthew Moyer

Vanilla Ice comes to an Orlando City game in March
More

Digital Issue

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us