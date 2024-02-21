Indie-pop duo Lany are eager to play their two-night stand in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo by Adrian Martin Lany spend the weekend in ‘unhinged’ Orlando

Navigating the music industry is a balancing act for Los Angeles-based band Lany.

Lany, the duo of Paul Jason Klein and Jake Gross, knew their entrance into the indie-pop scene needed to be one that was easy to remember.

"When we first started the band, we just knew that we're going to have to put the band name on everything, so I wanted a four-letter word really bad," says Klein.

"And I like the symmetry of it, and all the four-letter words in the English dictionary are taken already."

But what does Lany mean? Aside from being a four-letter word that rolls off the tongue, the meaning behind Lany is more than that. Klein says that the name is a combination of Los Angeles and New York.

"These are two cities on the opposite ends of every spectrum imaginable, different coasts completely. Different aesthetics and vibes but both are just incredible," Klein explains. "They're like pillars of our country, you know, for culture and progress and stuff."

With a name as symmetrical as the duo behind the band, fans find it easy to connect to Lany's music. Last year, the band released their fifth album, a beautiful blur, which landed at No. 4 during its first week on the ARIA Top 50 and No. 120 on the Billboard 200. According to Klein and Gross, full transparency with their audience is what has brought the two success.

"There's a lot of things we can't control, like how people are going to receive any songs that we make. ... I just find that the more honest I am about how it was or what it was like to go through these certain emotions, the better it resonates with people," Klein says. "And so we just try to be brutally honest about it, right from a place of total transparency, and I think that's what connects with people."

The band's rawness and realness has resonated with indie-pop fans in the Orlando area. Since Lany began touring in 2015, they have made sure to bring their tours to Orlando on numerous occasions due to the city's "anything goes" mentality, Gross says.

"Orlando's always really energetic and they're always some of my favorite shows — they're always some of the sweatiest too," says Klein. "It feels like the fun people are kind of unhinged down here."

Lany is set to bring the "a beautiful blur world tour" to Orlando's Hard Rock Live for two nights on Friday and Saturday — and they're just riding the wave. "One thing that's great about Lany is it feels a lot bigger than Jake and I are," Klein says. "It feels a lot bigger than just us."