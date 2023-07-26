Illuminated Paths marks a decade anniversary with a stacked lineup of Orlando (and beyond) musicicans

Central Florida cassette label celebrates major milestone

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Illuminated Paths' artists OhTwo return to Orlando for one night on Friday - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Illuminated Paths' artists OhTwo return to Orlando for one night on Friday
What Illuminated Paths has done over its decade of existence is something of a marvel.

Not only has it thrived despite its incredibly niche aesthetic as a cassette label specializing primarily in vaporwave, it’s become a tent under which Orlando’s most illustrious freaks have coalesced.

A wild constellation of underground stars from all over the sonic spectrum, the IP galaxy has become a mini scene unto itself, with shows that feature some of the most notable displays of left-field genius around.

Fittingly, an extravaganza will mark this big milestone. A full takeover of Uncle Lou’s and Grumpy’s, it’ll feature a cavalcade of outsider luminaries including Ohtwo, TTN, The Real Fritz, Byson, Ray Brazen, DJ D003Y, Tele & the Ghost of Our Lord, Snotnoze Saleem, Thump Connect, BOSEBY, PPS, ZayDoc DaChiefroc, Echo Beauty Terror, Amuleto Perez, ocho Mazi, Plymouth Lazer and MC Jimmy James. There will also be nearly a dozen other virtual guest appearances, as well as visuals and interactive projections by Broken Machine Films.

6 p.m. Friday, July 28, Uncle Lou’s and Grumpy’s, $16-$20.

Event Details
The Illuminated Paths 10th Anniversary Showcase

The Illuminated Paths 10th Anniversary Showcase

Fri., July 28, 6 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$16-$20
Location Details

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-270-9104

8 events 96 articles
LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall
Location Details

Grumpy's Underground Lounge

1018 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-237-9180

4 events 18 articles


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Sam Smith brings latest tour to Orlando’s Amway Center Wednesday night

By Sarah Castillo

Sam Smith brings latest tour to Orlando’s Amway Center Wednesday night

Orlando gets the only Big Time Rush show in Florida this summer

By Bellanee Plaza

Big Time Rush

Nice guy singer-songwriter Jackson Browne graces the Dr. Phillips Center stage

By Matthew Moyer

Jackson Browne

Erstwhile Christian rapper NF brings ‘brutal honesty’ to Addition Financial Arena Friday

By Matthew Moyer

NF, né Nathan Feuerstein

Also in Music

Moat Cobra launch new vinyl series from Orlando record label DCxPC

By Bao Le-Huu

Moat Cobra launch new vinyl series from Orlando record label DCxPC

Checking in with Illuminated Paths’ Josh Rogers ahead of anniversary label showcase in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Josh Rogers set up as Broken Machine Films at a recent Orlando show

Florida musician and organizer JER is an essential new voice of ska’s next generation

By Ida V. Eskamani

Florida musician and organizer JER is an essential new voice of ska’s next generation

Orlando’s Agent Octopus have just released the surf-rock jams your summer playlist was missing

By Bao Le-Huu

Agent Octupus do surf-rock, but (saltwater) landlocked Orlando-style
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us