Illuminated Paths marks a decade anniversary with a stacked lineup of Orlando (and beyond) musicicans

Illuminated Paths' artists OhTwo return to Orlando for one night on Friday

What Illuminated Paths has done over its decade of existence is something of a marvel.Not only has it thrived despite its incredibly niche aesthetic as a cassette label specializing primarily in vaporwave, it’s become a tent under which Orlando’s most illustrious freaks have coalesced.A wild constellation of underground stars from all over the sonic spectrum, the IP galaxy has become a mini scene unto itself, with shows that feature some of the most notable displays of left-field genius around.Fittingly, an extravaganza will mark this big milestone. A full takeover of Uncle Lou’s and Grumpy’s, it’ll feature a cavalcade of outsider luminaries including Ohtwo, TTN, The Real Fritz, Byson, Ray Brazen, DJ D003Y, Tele & the Ghost of Our Lord, Snotnoze Saleem, Thump Connect, BOSEBY, PPS, ZayDoc DaChiefroc, Echo Beauty Terror, Amuleto Perez, ocho Mazi, Plymouth Lazer and MC Jimmy James. There will also be nearly a dozen other virtual guest appearances, as well as visuals and interactive projections by Broken Machine Films.