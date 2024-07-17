Idobi Radio Summer School Tour brings promising young bands to Orlando's Vanguard

Check out Stand Atlantic, The Home Team, Scene Queen, Magnolia Park and more

By on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 10:16 am

click to enlarge Magnolia Park plays the Idobi Summer School Tour - Photo by Jonathan Weiner
Photo by Jonathan Weiner
Magnolia Park plays the Idobi Summer School Tour
Idobi Radio Summer School, a new touring mini-festival, comes to Orlando this weekend, aiming to give some promising new bands a spotlight and introduction to new audiences around the country.

The tour’s lineup includes Stand Atlantic, The Home Team, Scene Queen, Magnolia Park, Honey Revenge and Letdown. In particular, Orlando natives Magnolia Park cover heavy topics of mental health and relationships through even heavier, direct rock. From pop-punk to heavy pop and from metalcore to alternative indie, these newer artists offer a little something for everyone.

Founded by music biz heavyweights Eric Tobin, Michael Kaminsky and Kevin Lyman, Idobi Radio Summer School works with independent artists and labels with the end goal of boosting and supporting a group of prom- ising young acts. The founders hope to create a situation where these artists can be experienced for a lower price point.

In addition, a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold go to the Save the Music Foundation.

4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, The Vanguard, $35-$40.

Event Details
Idobi Summer School Tour: Magnolia Park, Scene Queen, The Home Team, Stand Atlantic, Honey Revenge, Letdown

Idobi Summer School Tour: Magnolia Park, Scene Queen, The Home Team, Stand Atlantic, Honey Revenge, Letdown

Sat., July 20, 4:30 p.m.

The Vanguard 578 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

The Vanguard

578 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

817-583-1136


Sarah Lynott

