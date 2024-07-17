Idobi Radio Summer School Tour brings promising young bands to Orlando's Vanguard

The tour’s lineup includes Stand Atlantic, The Home Team, Scene Queen, Magnolia Park, Honey Revenge and Letdown. In particular, Orlando natives Magnolia Park cover heavy topics of mental health and relationships through even heavier, direct rock. From pop-punk to heavy pop and from metalcore to alternative indie, these newer artists offer a little something for everyone.
Founded by music biz heavyweights Eric Tobin, Michael Kaminsky and Kevin Lyman, Idobi Radio Summer School works with independent artists and labels with the end goal of boosting and supporting a group of prom- ising young acts. The founders hope to create a situation where these artists can be experienced for a lower price point.
In addition, a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold go to the Save the Music Foundation.
4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, The Vanguard, $35-$40.
