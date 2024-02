Photo courtesy Daði Freyr/Facebook Daði Freyr plays Orlando Friday

Location Details The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District 407-228-1220 www.plazaliveorlando.org

Pop star Daði Freyr is perhaps Iceland’s brightest export right now. While his appeal is broad enough to represent his country in the Eurovision Song Contest, his style packs a quirky, left-field sensibility that’s consistently fresh.As infectious as his spry pop songs are, what makes Daði Freyr a must-see live is his presence, which is equal parts curiosity and charisma.