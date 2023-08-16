Hunky vampire saxman Tim Cappello to make Will's Pub sweat this week

Photo courtesy Tim Cappello/Facebook Tim Cappello flexes his way into Will's Pub this week

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 41 events 675 articles

What does Tim Cappello, the buffest, most sex-hipped saxophone player in all of rock & roll history, and C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels, one of the moodiest Americana acts to ever come out of Central Florida have in common? Other than sharing this one bill, probably not a goddamn thing.But maybe you’re as turned on by sultry sax music as you are by haunted folk songs. It doesn’t matter, weirdo, because both acts are very much worth seeing live.After etching himself an iconic spot in the 1980s zeitgeist as part of Tina Turner’s band and an exceptionally well-oiled appearance in, Cappello has been rising again in the underground in recent years now that he’s finally got some solo material out.Local band C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels are also theatrical, albeit in a dusty old Western sort of way, with their cinematic tumbleweed songs. Add DJ Audromeda from alternative club night CRUX into the colorful mix and it’ll be a full night steeped in aura.