Howling Midnight and Sick Dogs anchor a lineup of Orlando heavies at Will's Pub Friday

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 2:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Howling Midnight head up a promising lineup of locals at Will's Friday - Photo courtesy Howling Midnight/Facebook
Photo courtesy Howling Midnight/Facebook
Howling Midnight head up a promising lineup of locals at Will's Friday

This all-local lineup featuring Howling Midnight and Sick Dogs is a cross-section of our native rock scene that’s both hefty and refreshingly diverse.

Blues-rock hulks Howling Midnight will bring the beef by squeezing Queens of the Stone Age tonnage out of a Black Keys setup.

Moat Cobra will get nasty with their ferocious metal-toothed punk rock. Sick Dogs will hang tough with their street-punk anthems. And as their hilariously localized name suggests, new band Gnarcoossee will bring both speed and humor with their headlong metal.

(8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Will’s Pub, $7-$10)

Event Details
Howling Midnight, Sick Dogs, Moat Cobra, Gnarcoossee

Howling Midnight, Sick Dogs, Moat Cobra, Gnarcoossee

Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$7-$10

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Resurgent boy-band Big Time Rush announce Orlando return this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Big Time Rush in Orlando last year

Epcot reveals lineup for Garden Rocks concert series featuring Smash Mouth, Simple Plan and more

By Matthew Moyer

Smash Mouth play Epcot's Garden Rocks

Universal Orlando announces Mardi Gras concert lineup with Goo Goo Dolls, 3 Doors Down and more

By Matthew Moyer

Nothing says 'Mardi Gras' like the Goo Goo Dolls

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to play Orlando's Amway Center on Sunday

By Ida V. Eskamani

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band play Orlando next week

Also in Music

Orlando rapper Dontez takes a bold stop forward with new 'Black Madonna' mini-album

By Bao Le-Huu

Dontez releases new EP 'Black Madonna'

Tom Verlaine's music changed the course of rock music — and even the life of one UCF student, years back

By Brian Costello

Pioneering punk guitarist Tom Verlaine passed away over the weeend

Orlando musician Nate Jones shows a calmer side of his musical personality with IAMASI

By Bao Le-Huu

Nate Jones impresses with solo project IAMASI

Lydia Lunch blesses Orlando with her presence again this week. Consider yourself warned

By Shelton Hull

Lydia Lunch and Joseph Keckler
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us