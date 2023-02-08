Howling Midnight and Sick Dogs anchor a lineup of Orlando heavies at Will's Pub Friday

Photo courtesy Howling Midnight/Facebook Howling Midnight head up a promising lineup of locals at Will's Friday

This all-local lineup featuring Howling Midnight and Sick Dogs is a cross-section of our native rock scene that’s both hefty and refreshingly diverse.Blues-rock hulks Howling Midnight will bring the beef by squeezing Queens of the Stone Age tonnage out of a Black Keys setup.Moat Cobra will get nasty with their ferocious metal-toothed punk rock. Sick Dogs will hang tough with their street-punk anthems. And as their hilariously localized name suggests, new band Gnarcoossee will bring both speed and humor with their headlong metal.