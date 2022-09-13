Hovvdy to play The Social in Orlando this November

There'll be no place to hide your tears when Hovvdy plays Orlando this fall.
The Austin, Texas folk-rock duo announced a seven-date tour of the South today, and tickets go on sale this Friday. Their set at the Social on November 11 will be somewhat early, with the doors opening 6 p.m.
Girlpuppy, the project of Atlanta songwriter Becca Harvey, opens the show.
Hovvdy, made up of Charlie Martin and Will Taylor, will likely play songs from its 2021 release, True Love, but also dip into material from the band's new EP, Billboard For My Feelings, which gave fans more of the slowcore-leaning indie-rock quiet storm followers have grown to love and cry to.
Girlpuppy is supporting her debut full-length, When I'm Alone, due Oct. 28, which was produced by Slow Pulp's Henry Stoehr and Alex G guitarist Sam Acchione.
Location Details
This article originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.