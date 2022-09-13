ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Hovvdy to play The Social in Orlando this November

Girlpuppy will play in support.

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 1:39 pm

click to enlarge Hovvdy to play The Social in Orlando this November
Pooneh Ghana

There'll be no place to hide your tears when Hovvdy plays Orlando this fall.

The Austin, Texas folk-rock duo announced a seven-date tour of the South today, and tickets go on sale this Friday. Their set at the Social on November 11 will be somewhat early, with the doors opening 6 p.m.

Girlpuppy, the project of Atlanta songwriter Becca Harvey, opens the show.

Hovvdy, made up of Charlie Martin and Will Taylor, will likely play songs from its 2021 release, True Love, but also dip into material from the band's new EP, Billboard For My Feelings, which gave fans more of the slowcore-leaning indie-rock quiet storm followers have grown to love and cry to.

Girlpuppy is supporting her debut full-length, When I'm Alone, due Oct. 28, which was produced by Slow Pulp's Henry Stoehr and Alex G guitarist Sam Acchione.

Location Details

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

31 events 248 articles
The Social

This article originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw over Will's Pub anniversary weekend

Everything we saw and heard over Will's Pub's 27th anniversary weekend in Orlando
Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live
Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Daddy Yankee played Orlando's Amway Center

