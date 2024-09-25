Postponed: House-music luminary Mark Farina comes to Orlando's Iron Cow

Besides being a part of music history, one of the best things about being a city with a dance-music pedigree like ours is that there are still keepers of the flame who bring back the big-name OGs for the lifelong true believers.
The latest classic heavyweight to return to the scene is house-music luminary Mark Farina. With a downtempo signature that merges Chicago house, acid jazz and San Francisco sophistication, his time-tested “mushroom jazz” sound rides a sweet, pristine frequency between chill and funky that can go all night.
Go dance up close to a legend.
9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Iron Cow, $25-$35
