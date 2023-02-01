Homeboy Sandman plays Orlando Saturday as part of string of shows with E-Turn

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 1:00 am

Homeboy Sandman returns to Florida - Photo courtesy Homeboy Sandman/Facebook
Photo courtesy Homeboy Sandman/Facebook
Homeboy Sandman returns to Florida

Underground rap hero Homeboy Sandman is coming down specifically for a special Florida tour, and he’s rolling with Orlando star E-Turn for the limited five-city run.

That one-two combo alone makes this dream bill a knockout, pairing a couple of the most distinctive and original voices in hip-hop right now.

This Orlando date is particularly momentous because it’ll also feature the debut of DNA, the new joint between noted homegrown artists Sean Shakespeare and Eighth Letter. Weaving the night together will be the Grand Collab’s DJ Cub and 200 Records a Day.

(8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Will’s Pub, $15-$20)

Homeboy Sandman, E-Turn, D.N.A., DJ Cub

Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

$15-$20

