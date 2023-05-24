Holy Fawn open for Thrice at House of Blues this week as part of an evening of exploratory heaviness

Holy Fawn, too, exist between genres with an epic post-metal sound that spans post-rock, black metal and shoegaze. From a motley set of influences, they craft a forward sound that’s beyond convention and unified in its broodingly beautiful intent.
Holy Fawn will be showing off their most recent album, Dimensional Bleed, a sophomore full-length work that comes four years after their debut LP.
7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, House of Blues, $30-$80.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter