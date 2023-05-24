Holy Fawn open for Thrice at House of Blues this week as part of an evening of exploratory heaviness

Post-hardcore, post-metal, post-everything

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 4:00 am

Holy Fawn play the House of Blues with Thrice this week - Photo by Charles Barth, courtesy Holy Fawn/Facebook
Photo by Charles Barth, courtesy Holy Fawn/Facebook
Holy Fawn play the House of Blues with Thrice this week
Post-hardcore stars Thrice need no introduction. But you should also know Arizona openers Holy Fawn.

Holy Fawn, too, exist between genres with an epic post-metal sound that spans post-rock, black metal and shoegaze. From a motley set of influences, they craft a forward sound that’s beyond convention and unified in its broodingly beautiful intent.

Holy Fawn will be showing off their most recent album, Dimensional Bleed, a sophomore full-length work that comes four years after their debut LP.

7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, House of Blues, $30-$80.

Event Details
Thrice, Holy Fawn

Thrice, Holy Fawn

Thu., May 25, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

$30-$80
House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

50 events 164 articles

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
