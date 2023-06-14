They’ve each only put out about three albums, though both have been around since the 2000s. But their music and performances, however sporadic, have always been exceptionally punishing displays. So consider yourself reminded: Clamfight and Hollow Leg are two of the best underground metal groups around, and their convergence here should be monstrous.
Metal punks Moat Cobra and psych prog rockers The Dark Arctic will open.
8 p.m. Friday, June 16, Will’s Pub, $12.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed