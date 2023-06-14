Hollow Leg and Clamfight get nice and sludge-y at Will's Pub this week

'Two of the best underground metal groups around'

By on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 at 9:53 pm

Clamfight and Hollow Leg take it slooooow at Will's Pub - Photo courtesy Clamfight/Bandcamp
Photo courtesy Clamfight/Bandcamp
Clamfight and Hollow Leg take it slooooow at Will's Pub
Topped by two of heavy music’s most underrated bands, this exhilarating bill will probably rock the hardest this week. The condition that Philadelphia’s Clamfight and Orlando’s Hollow Leg share is that their infrequent output and presence belie their reputation as premier purveyors of stoner sludge metal.

They’ve each only put out about three albums, though both have been around since the 2000s. But their music and performances, however sporadic, have always been exceptionally punishing displays. So consider yourself reminded: Clamfight and Hollow Leg are two of the best underground metal groups around, and their convergence here should be monstrous.

Metal punks Moat Cobra and psych prog rockers The Dark Arctic will open.

8 p.m. Friday, June 16, Will’s Pub, $12.

Event Details
Hollow Leg, Clamfight, Moat Cobra, the Dark Arctic

Hollow Leg, Clamfight, Moat Cobra, the Dark Arctic

Fri., June 16, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$12-$15
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

46 events 657 articles
Will's Pub

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
