Photo courtesy Clamfight/Bandcamp Clamfight and Hollow Leg take it slooooow at Will's Pub

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

Topped by two of heavy music’s most underrated bands, this exhilarating bill will probably rock the hardest this week. The condition that Philadelphia’s Clamfight and Orlando’s Hollow Leg share is that their infrequent output and presence belie their reputation as premier purveyors of stoner sludge metal.They’ve each only put out about three albums, though both have been around since the 2000s. But their music and performances, however sporadic, have always been exceptionally punishing displays. So consider yourself reminded: Clamfight and Hollow Leg are two of the best underground metal groups around, and their convergence here should be monstrous.Metal punks Moat Cobra and psych prog rockers The Dark Arctic will open.