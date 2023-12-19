Holiday-centric rockers Trans-Siberian Orchestra return to an Orlando stage Friday

click to enlarge Photo by Jason McEachern TSO return to Orlando Friday

Location Details Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 800-745-3000 89 events 302 articles

will have a whole new meaning Friday, when Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Orlando with their “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” holiday shred-fest at the Amway Center.The symphonic rock group, sometimes over 30 members strong, has been playing this eclectic holiday tale for several decades and have become a bit of a Christmas institution. TSO was formed in 1996 by Paul O’Neil, who has produced for legendary groups like Aerosmith and AC/DC. They’ve performed around the world, and their holiday show is for some a must-see family event.“We try to give the audience something to remember,” O’Neill tolda few years back. “We try to give them a reason to come back every year.”