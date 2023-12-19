Holiday-centric rockers Trans-Siberian Orchestra return to an Orlando stage Friday

The symphonic rock group, sometimes over 30 members strong, has been playing this eclectic holiday tale for several decades and have become a bit of a Christmas institution. TSO was formed in 1996 by Paul O’Neil, who has produced for legendary groups like Aerosmith and AC/DC. They’ve performed around the world, and their holiday show is for some a must-see family event.
“We try to give the audience something to remember,” O’Neill told Orlando Weekly a few years back. “We try to give them a reason to come back every year.”
