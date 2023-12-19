Holiday-centric rockers Trans-Siberian Orchestra return to an Orlando stage Friday

Shredding around the Christmas tree

By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 1:42 pm

click to enlarge TSO return to Orlando Friday - Photo by Jason McEachern
Photo by Jason McEachern
TSO return to Orlando Friday
Rockin’ around the Christmas tree will have a whole new meaning Friday, when Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Orlando with their “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” holiday shred-fest at the Amway Center.

The symphonic rock group, sometimes over 30 members strong, has been playing this eclectic holiday tale for several decades and have become a bit of a Christmas institution. TSO was formed in 1996 by Paul O’Neil, who has produced for legendary groups like Aerosmith and AC/DC. They’ve performed around the world, and their holiday show is for some a must-see family event.

“We try to give the audience something to remember,” O’Neill told Orlando Weekly a few years back. “We try to give them a reason to come back every year.”

