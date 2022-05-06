Ho99o9 talk new music importance of community ahead of storming Orlando return this weekend

click to enlarge
Photo by Finn Constantine
Ho99o9 play the Henao Center on Saturday
Wrecking sonic havoc from the West Coast, theOGM and Eaddy of Ho99o9 are riding the Florida wave this Saturday at Orlando's Henao Center. The underground genre-inclusive — punk, industrial, techno, rap all jostle for space in their sound — band are celebrating 10 full-throttle years as a band as well as their latest, and second album Skin,
produced by Blink 182’s drum giant Travis Barker and out via Barker’s DTA Records.
The duo met Barker in 2019 and began working on the album soon after. When the global shutdown arrived there were mixed emotions from the band but work continued. “Having that time off gave us the leisure to make new concepts, new ideas to see what the world’s going through, what we’re going through personally," says theOGM.
At a little over half an hour in length, Skin
is a freakish and well-balanced amalgamation of musical genres, pulling fans in all directions with collaborators including Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Saul Williams. Following punk predecessors and influences like the mighty Bad Brains, the songs on Skin
collide are all over the musical map. “Battery Not Included” teeters from techno and industrial threads to grindcore and heavy metal rhythms.
A personal and
political album, released in the same season as the recently leaked SCOTUS draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade
, it's a soundtrack to resistance — present and future.
Skin
's opener “Nuge Snight” ends with the repeated lyrics “Politics, politics, politics, I hate this sh*t.” Don't just take the nihilism of that coda at face value though, theOGM and Eaddy are both very focused on community-building and spreading a message of love.
“At the end of the day … there’s bigger things than just making cool music. That opens the door, but it’s important that we support each other through all these facets, whether it’s cooking, making music, making love, it’s important that we support each other. The music we put out charges people up,” says theOGM. “I’m just trying to live life and make it better for myself, and my family, and my community and my friends.”
An electric charge is undoubtedly what the City Beautiful can expect during Ho99o9’s return live performance this weekend. “A tornado … Twister
. You ever see that movie?” promises Eaddy, only half-joking.
When asked about playing the Henao Center, theOGM speaks of how the band prefers the intimacy of smaller stages. And if their past intimate encounters in Orlando
are anything to go by, you are officially forewarned of a spirited night ahead.
–
