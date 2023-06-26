Hip-hop vets Souls of Mischief bring their 30th anniversary tour to Orlando this weekend

The Oakland outfit kicked off the tour back in February in Los Angeles and make their way to Florida in late June for only two stops, one in Orlando (June 30) and one in West Palm (June 29).
Souls of Mischief play the Abbey on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. Special guests for the night include Breakbeat Lou, The Architect and Lafayette Stokely + DJ Heron. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.
