2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Hip-hop vets Souls of Mischief bring their 30th anniversary tour to Orlando this weekend

The West Coast group are on a 93-date world tour to celebrate 93 'Til Infinity

By on Mon, Jun 26, 2023 at 2:34 pm

Share on Nextdoor
A resurgent Souls of Mischief come to Orlando - Photo courtesy Souls of Mischief/Facebook
Photo courtesy Souls of Mischief/Facebook
A resurgent Souls of Mischief come to Orlando
Alternative hip-hop overlords Souls of Mischief are marking the 30th anniversary of seminal debut album 93 'Til Infinity with a 93-date world tour, and Orlando is one of the stops.

The Oakland outfit kicked off the tour back in February in Los Angeles and make their way to Florida in late June for only two stops, one in Orlando (June 30) and one in West Palm (June 29).

Souls of Mischief play the Abbey on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. Special guests for the night include Breakbeat Lou, The Architect and Lafayette Stokely + DJ Heron. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Event Details
Souls of Mischief

Souls of Mischief

Fri., June 30, 7 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$25-$30
Location Details

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

16 events 107 articles
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

SeaWorld unveils lineup for Summer Spectacular Concert Series starting in July

By Matthew Moyer

English Beat plays the SeaWorld Summer Spectacular Concert Series

Rabbit in the Moon and Crystal Method team for a big rave reunion in Orlando this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Central Florida's Rabbit in the Moon return to the stage this weekend

Pop star Kim Petras will visit Orlando on 34-date ‘Feed the Beast World Tour’

By Bellanee Plaza

Pop star Kim Petras will visit Orlando on 34-date ‘Feed the Beast World Tour’

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier announces record store tour to celebrate newest album

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier

Also in Music

Orlando's Awesome and the Ass Kickers return with new album 'Lucharoos'

By Bao Le-Huu

Awesome and the Ass Kickers return with new album 'Lucharoos'

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier announces record store tour to celebrate newest album

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier

Reggae icons Steel Pulse are back after a long silence — just in time

By Bill Forman

In the late 1970s, Steel Pulse was sharing bills with the Clash, the Specials and other like-minded bands

Orlando rockers Bob on Blonde inject new vibrant life into re-recorded version of 'Tired' old song

By Bao Le-Huu

Bob on Blonde head back to the future with new music
More

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us