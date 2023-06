Hip-hop vets Souls of Mischief bring their 30th anniversary tour to Orlando this weekend

Photo courtesy Souls of Mischief/Facebook A resurgent Souls of Mischief come to Orlando

Location Details The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola 407-704-6261

Alternative hip-hop overlords Souls of Mischief are marking the 30th anniversary of seminal debut albumwith a 93-date world tour, and Orlando is one of the stops.The Oakland outfit kicked off the tour back in February in Los Angeles and make their way to Florida in late June for only two stops, one in Orlando (June 30) and one in West Palm (June 29).Souls of Mischief play the Abbey on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. Special guests for the night include Breakbeat Lou, The Architect and Lafayette Stokely + DJ Heron. Tickets are available through Eventbrite