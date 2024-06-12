BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Hide, Harpy, Mirrored Fatality and Putrid Fauve to put on a thrilling night of audio-terror at Orlando's Stardust Video

'Experience the thrillingly fine line between entertainment and terror'

By on Wed, Jun 12, 2024 at 12:34 pm

click to enlarge Hide are coming to get you, Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Hide are coming to get you, Orlando
Intense sounds can be found every week in the city, but few shows will deliver them with as much edge and theater as this femme-forward lineup.

These acts prowl the savage wilds of the dark avant-garde, using music as performance art and sometimes even provocation. Chicago duo Hide pound out toxic industrial nihilism with the fury of noise and punk. The harrowing sounds of Rhode Island’s Harpy are like a grisly horror movie set to a piledriving beat. L.A.’s Mirrored Fatality are an electronic noise-punk performance act who make a fantastically shocking display of their anti-establishment messages.

And Tampa Bay’s Putrid Fauve will simply smother you with their harsh rhythmic noise. Go experience the thrillingly fine line between entertainment and terror. Orlando horror-drag priestess Anesthesia hosts the night, and DJ Hexorcist spins pure bad vibes between acts.

8 p.m. Sunday, June 16, Stardust Video & Coffee, $10-$13.

Event Details
Sun., June 16, 8 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Buy Tickets

$10-$13
Location Details

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

facebook.com/stardustie

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
