Hide, Harpy, Mirrored Fatality and Putrid Fauve to put on a thrilling night of audio-terror at Orlando's Stardust Video

These acts prowl the savage wilds of the dark avant-garde, using music as performance art and sometimes even provocation. Chicago duo Hide pound out toxic industrial nihilism with the fury of noise and punk. The harrowing sounds of Rhode Island’s Harpy are like a grisly horror movie set to a piledriving beat. L.A.’s Mirrored Fatality are an electronic noise-punk performance act who make a fantastically shocking display of their anti-establishment messages.
And Tampa Bay’s Putrid Fauve will simply smother you with their harsh rhythmic noise. Go experience the thrillingly fine line between entertainment and terror. Orlando horror-drag priestess Anesthesia hosts the night, and DJ Hexorcist spins pure bad vibes between acts.
8 p.m. Sunday, June 16, Stardust Video & Coffee, $10-$13.
