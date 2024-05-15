BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Hey Ladies! mini-fest spotlights Orlando women DJs who keep the floor moving

Hey Ms. DJ play that song, all night long

By on Wed, May 15, 2024 at 11:22 am

As today’s patriarchy flexes to suppress women, America’s female voice just keeps on rising (hopefully into a nationwide primal scream come November). Even beyond politics, there’s been a swelling movement in culture that’s aiming to both give women their due spotlight right now and pave the way for next generations. Hey Ladies! Orlando is the local embodiment of that spirit.

For all its universal appeal, the DJ world pathetically remains one of the most male-dominated sectors of music. Well, fuck that. Returning for its second year, Hey Ladies! Orlando is a DJ-centered event that showcases current female talent and fosters the next class.

Running the tables will be a seasoned, diverse lineup including Dee J. Pawli, Demi Korrin, Lola B., Lyla St. Clair, Say! and Moñi. But the part that makes this a truly caring affair is that the afternoon begins with two hours of open turntables for women wanting to try their hand at spinning under the guidance of an instructor.

Besides the music, it’ll be a mini festival with food and goods from woman-owned businesses. A total community event, Hey Ladies! Orlando is both all-ages and free, though those kind enough to give a $10 donation will receive some merch.

Come see and support these sisters doing it for themselves.

2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, Grape & the Grain, free-$10.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
