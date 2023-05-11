Hellcat Tendencies, Her Delirium, Really Fast Horses and more raise money for Planned Parenthood this weekend

Photo courtesy Hellcat Tendencies/Bandcamp Hellcast Tendencies and other worthies play a Bodily Autonomy Benefit Show

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall
1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando
407-270-9104

When politicians decide to act like the world’s worst performance artists, sometimes the actual performers and artists have to be the ones to put in the work.So Saturday sees a much-needed Bodily Autonomy Benefit Show with a handful of younger local acts raising money for Planned Parenthood. Performing are organizers Hellcat Tendencies, Her Delirium, Really Fast Horses, Revenge Machine, The Steel Crows and Confession Kids.While it’s going to be an enjoyable show, it’s also a potent reminder to pay attention to what’s happening in the state capitol: In April the Governor signed a restrictive and unjust 6-week abortion ban into law, and there may well be a fight over a constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion rights in Florida law. Consider this a rallying cry among hopefully many.