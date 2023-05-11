BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Hellcat Tendencies, Her Delirium, Really Fast Horses and more raise money for Planned Parenthood this weekend

A rallying cry to raise money for Planned Parenthood

By on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 11:43 am

Hellcast Tendencies and other worthies play a Bodily Autonomy Benefit Show - Photo courtesy Hellcat Tendencies/Bandcamp
Photo courtesy Hellcat Tendencies/Bandcamp
Hellcast Tendencies and other worthies play a Bodily Autonomy Benefit Show
When politicians decide to act like the world’s worst performance artists, sometimes the actual performers and artists have to be the ones to put in the work.

So Saturday sees a much-needed Bodily Autonomy Benefit Show with a handful of younger local acts raising money for Planned Parenthood. Performing are organizers Hellcat Tendencies, Her Delirium, Really Fast Horses, Revenge Machine, The Steel Crows and Confession Kids.

While it’s going to be an enjoyable show, it’s also a potent reminder to pay attention to what’s happening in the state capitol: In April the Governor signed a restrictive and unjust 6-week abortion ban into law, and there may well be a fight over a constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion rights in Florida law. Consider this a rallying cry among hopefully many.

7 p.m. Saturday May 13; Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; 407-270-9104; $5.

