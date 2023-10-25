Heavy music legends Capsule bring their brief reunion to Orlando on Monday

Photo courtesy Capsule/Facebook A reunited Capsule come to Orlando Monday

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 32 events 688 articles

Of all the Fest-related windfall that usually comes to town, this appearance by Miami’s Capsule is probably the most exciting one this year. After nearly a decade, these heavy underground heroes are reuniting for a big appearance at Fest and a few select Florida dates. Come experience the intelligent hardcore fury that came from an all-star cast whose members went on to power exceptional bands like Torche and Wrong.Opening will be Orlando post-hardcore leaders Gillian Carter and a special guest that won’t be revealed until several days before the show. I’ve seen and covered this secret guest act here, and let’s just say that they’re one of today’s most dynamic punk bands and are the heirs-apparent to the Mars Volta crown.