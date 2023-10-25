Heavy music legends Capsule bring their brief reunion to Orlando on Monday

Opening will be Orlando post-hardcore leaders Gillian Carter and a special guest that won’t be revealed until several days before the show. I’ve seen and covered this secret guest act here, and let’s just say that they’re one of today’s most dynamic punk bands and are the heirs-apparent to the Mars Volta crown.
8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, Will’s Pub, $15-$20.
