Heavy metal lifers and documentary stars Anvil are on their way to Orlando for some thrashing fun

Midnight Vice and Graverot join in the heavy fun

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 12:25 pm

click to enlarge Get heavy with Anvil at Conduit - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Get heavy with Anvil at Conduit
If you haven’t seen the gonzoid documentary Anvil about this similarly absurd and bigger-than-life power-metal ensemble, mark this page and hie thee to your screen of choice ... ah, welcome back.

Anvil make metal the way nature intended, with maximum pomp and circumstance and lung-shredding vocal heights. Though the doc did give them a shot in the arm, they’d never really gone away or flagged in their sense of metal mission.

The band’s mainstays of vocalist Steve “Lips” Kudlow and guitarist Robb Reiner are still at it hard and heavy; they’ve just released 20th album One and Only and it rips. And now the road has beckoned and these heavy metal lifers have answered the call. Get to the gig and give them a solid headbang.

There’s so much more to this band than a star-turn as a real life Spinal Tap.

7 p.m., Friday, July 26, Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com, $20.

Matthew Moyer

July 24, 2024

