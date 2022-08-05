VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Heavy-duty 'Trinity of Terror' tour to crash into Orlando over Thanksgiving weekend

By on Fri, Aug 5, 2022 at 3:50 pm

Motionless in White is one-third of the Trinity of Terror - Photo courtesy Motionless in White/Facebook
Photo courtesy Motionless in White/Facebook
Motionless in White is one-third of the Trinity of Terror

No, Trinity of Terror is not the name of a new haunt at Halloween Horror Nights. It is, however, a triple-headlining tour of new heaviness that will make Thanksgiving weekend very loud in Orlando.

The 'Trinity of Terror' tour features a triumvirate of triple-word-name  bands — Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills — and they've just added a new run of dates to the tour, which means they will be playin g the Orlando Amphitheater this fall. Orlando and Boca Raton are "it" for Florida engagements.

Trinity of Terror's Orlando tour stop is on Saturday, Nov. 26. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.



