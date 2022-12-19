HeartSupport Fest to bring a weekend of heaviness like Rise Against and Parkway Drive to Orlando

There's a new heavy-music festival coming to Orlando in 2023, and the HeartSupport Fest is bringing the likes of Parkway Drive, Rise Against, Underoath and Silverstein to the Fairgrounds in February.
The two-day festival of metal and hard rock has been put together by August Burns Red singer Jake Luhrs to benefit his nonprofit HeartSupport.
"Our goal with HeartSupport fest is to create a high-energy festival experience that highlights our core values of diversity, acceptance, inclusion, self-love and self-care, and mental health as priority," said Luhrs in a press statement.
The lineup announced so far features Parkway Drive, Underoath, Dance Gavin Dance, Memphis May Fire, Rise Against, the Ghost Inside, Spiritbox, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights and, of course, August Burns Red among others.
HeartSupport Fest happens on the weekend of Feb. 18-19, 2023, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Weekend and one-day passes are on sale now through the Festival's website.
