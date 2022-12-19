HeartSupport Fest to bring a weekend of heaviness like Rise Against and Parkway Drive to Orlando

By on Mon, Dec 19, 2022 at 10:35 am

Red alert: Rise Against will be one of the headliners of the first HeartSupport Fest - Photo ocurtesy Rise Against/Facebook
Photo ocurtesy Rise Against/Facebook
Red alert: Rise Against will be one of the headliners of the first HeartSupport Fest

There's a new heavy-music festival coming to Orlando in 2023, and the HeartSupport Fest is bringing the likes of Parkway Drive, Rise Against, Underoath and Silverstein to the Fairgrounds in February.

The two-day festival of metal and hard rock has been put together by August Burns Red singer Jake Luhrs to benefit his nonprofit HeartSupport.

"Our goal with HeartSupport fest is to create a high-energy festival experience that highlights our core values of diversity, acceptance, inclusion, self-love and self-care, and mental health as priority," said Luhrs in a press statement.

The lineup announced so far features Parkway Drive, Underoath, Dance Gavin Dance, Memphis May Fire, Rise Against, the Ghost Inside, Spiritbox, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights and, of course, August Burns Red among others.

HeartSupport Fest happens on the weekend of Feb. 18-19, 2023, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Weekend and one-day passes are on sale now through the Festival's website.

Event Details
HeartSupport Fest

HeartSupport Fest

Sat., Feb. 18, 1:30 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19, 1:30 p.m.

Central Florida Fairgrounds 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

Buy Tickets

$85-$330


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Daddy Yankee plays two nights in Orlando as part of massive 'farewell' tour

By Ariadna Ampudia

Daddy Yankee returns to Orlando for one last time

Janet Jackson announces comeback tour and Orlando show both set for 2023

By Matthew Moyer

Janet Jackson is headed towards the City Beautiful

Winter wizards Trans-Siberian Orchestra bring cold front, spectacle to Amway Center on Dec. 17

By Alan Sculley

Winter wizards Trans-Siberian Orchestra bring cold front, spectacle to Amway Center on Dec. 17

Orlando musician Dave Scott Schwartzman throws a show and signing for his memoir on time spent in punk legends Adrenalin O.D.

By Bao Le-Huu

Adrenalin O.D. in their prime

Also in Music

Orlando musician Dave Scott Schwartzman throws a show and signing for his memoir on time spent in punk legends Adrenalin O.D.

By Bao Le-Huu

Adrenalin O.D. in their prime

Legendary mash-up DJ Girl Talk plays Orlando this week for the first time in years

By Sarah Kinbar

Girl Talk comes to Orlando Thursday

Holiday special from Central Florida boy-band Backstreet Boys pulled by ABC amid sexual assault allegations

By Matthew Moyer

BSB's Nick Carter has been accused of sexual battery

Orlando's Fowl Play releases a new 'Collection' of alien beatscapes

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Fowl Play has a new album out
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us