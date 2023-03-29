Hear possible futures of Orlando hip-hop from Kaelin Ellis, Flozigg, Maddie Barker and more at the Henao Center

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Kaelin Ellis leads up a bill of boundary-pushing local music on Friday - Photo courtesy Kaelin Ellis/Facebook
Photo courtesy Kaelin Ellis/Facebook
Kaelin Ellis leads up a bill of boundary-pushing local music on Friday

This promising native showcase has “next” written all over it. Excellent Lakeland producer Kaelin Ellis has been rising and surprising with his tasteful synthesis of hip-hop, beat scene, jazz and funk flavors.

Underneath him is a bill packed with nascent homegrown artists working on the forward edges of R&B, electronic and hip-hop.

Flozigg specializes in R&B that’s jazzy and modern. Orlando electronic-music producer P1K will step out from behind the turntables to debut his live act here.

The rest are a roundup of the bright fragments of disbanded progressive-rap group Seeyousoon that includes Maddie Barker, Luke Summers and .ZIP (the collective of Wahid, Mitch$$$ and PitchBLK).

8 p.m. Friday, March 31, Henao Contemporary Center, $20-$30.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Patrick Hagerman releases a quartet of new singles ahead of performance at Southern Fried Sunday anniversary

By Bao Le-Huu

Patrick Hagerman releases new music and plays the SFS anniversary this week

Temptress and Destroyer of Light bring heaviness galore to Will’s Pub on Wednesday

By Bao Le-Huu

Temptress play Will's on Wednesday

You won't be able to keep up with young Orlando band 0 Miles Per Hour

By Ida V. Eskamani

You won't be able to keep up with young Orlando band 0 Miles Per Hour

The SteelDrivers bring their soulful bluegrass sound to Tuffy’s

By Bao Le-Huu

The SteelDriverss blaze a distinguished trail to Orlando

Also in Music

Caustic Bats release mini-album ‘Dark Omens,’ a dive into their urgent, nocturnal realm

By Bao Le-Huu

Caustic Bats release first EP, 'Dark Omens,' on April 1

Meet Me @ The Altar close out their first headlining tour with a hometown show at the Abbey

By Ida V. Eskamani

Meet Me @ The Altar

Matt Kamm does house music? You'll have to read on to find out for sure

By Bao Le-Huu

Tele & the Ghost of Our Lord release new mini-album

Orlando author Bob Kealing digs deep into the Beatles’ watershed 1964 tour of Florida

By Kyle Eagle

"Good Day Sunshine State" by Florida cultural archeologist Bob Kealing (University Press of Florida, March 2023)
More

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us