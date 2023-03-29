Photo courtesy Kaelin Ellis/Facebook Kaelin Ellis leads up a bill of boundary-pushing local music on Friday

This promising native showcase has “next” written all over it. Excellent Lakeland producer Kaelin Ellis has been rising and surprising with his tasteful synthesis of hip-hop, beat scene, jazz and funk flavors.Underneath him is a bill packed with nascent homegrown artists working on the forward edges of R&B, electronic and hip-hop.Flozigg specializes in R&B that’s jazzy and modern. Orlando electronic-music producer P1K will step out from behind the turntables to debut his live act here.The rest are a roundup of the bright fragments of disbanded progressive-rap group Seeyousoon that includes Maddie Barker, Luke Summers and .ZIP (the collective of Wahid, Mitch$$$ and PitchBLK).