Have a 'he wrote that?!' moment or two when American music legends Buddy Guy and John Hiatt play Orlando

Buddy Guy and John Hiatt play the Dr. Phillips Center Wednesday

American music legends John Hiatt and Buddy Guy are out on a summer co-headlining blues-rock summit, and they’re heading our way this week. Blues guitar maestro Guy and lauded, rootsy singer-songwriter Hiatt separately are big enough news, but together make for an intriguing night of legendarily gritty sounds.



The twosome might come from nominally different musical worlds, but each packs a heavy catalog of songwriting hits; you’ll have plenty of those “he wrote that?!” moments. Sidebar for the big-time blues fans: Hiatt will be playing alongside the Goners — featuring slide-guitarist Sonny Landreth (who also takes a brief solo turn) — for his set. Thumbing through some reviews, word is that the 85-year-old Guy is killing it, utterly undiminished by age (at one point using a drum stick as a guitar pick for extra fire) — so don’t miss this musical marvel or you’ll have some actual, non-musical blues.