VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Have a 'he wrote that?!' moment or two when American music legends Buddy Guy and John Hiatt play Orlando

By on Tue, Aug 2, 2022 at 7:41 pm

click to enlarge Buddy Guy and John Hiatt play the Dr. Phillips Center Wednesday - image via AXS
image via AXS
Buddy Guy and John Hiatt play the Dr. Phillips Center Wednesday

American music legends John Hiatt and Buddy Guy are out on a summer co-headlining blues-rock summit, and they’re heading our way this week. Blues guitar maestro Guy and lauded, rootsy singer-songwriter Hiatt separately are big enough news, but together make for an intriguing night of legendarily gritty sounds.

The twosome might come from nominally different musical worlds, but each packs a heavy catalog of songwriting hits; you’ll have plenty of those “he wrote that?!” moments. Sidebar for the big-time blues fans: Hiatt will be playing alongside the Goners — featuring slide-guitarist Sonny Landreth (who also takes a brief solo turn) — for his set. Thumbing through some reviews, word is that the 85-year-old Guy is killing it, utterly undiminished by age (at one point using a drum stick as a guitar pick for extra fire) — so don’t miss this musical marvel or you’ll have some actual, non-musical blues. 

Event Details
Buddy Guy and John Hiatt

Buddy Guy and John Hiatt

Wed., Aug. 3, 8 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$39.50

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Trending

Girl Talk to make a 'full court press' into Orlando in December

By Matthew Moyer

Girl Talk

Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center

By Alex Galbraith

Steely Dan: Clearly not ready to rock Orlando on Monday and Tuesday

K92.3 All Star Jam returns to Orlando with headliners Dan + Shay

By Matthew Moyer

Dan + Shay

Concert picks this week: Sasquatch, Cave In, Los Jarritos, Brother Dege

By Bao Le-Huu

Cave In play Orlando on Tuesday

Also in Music

Orlando's Ms. Meka Nism elected president of Florida chapter of the Recording Academy

By Bao Le-Huu

Ms. Meka Nism

Central Florida's Black Wick and Dylan Houser team up to push vaporwave to the outer limits

By Bao Le-Huu

Black Wick teams with Dylan Houser for vaporwave weirdness

Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center

By Alex Galbraith

Steely Dan: Clearly not ready to rock Orlando on Monday and Tuesday

Fitz and the Tantrums talk 'The Wrong Party' ahead of Orlando show this weekend

By Maitane Orue

Fitz and the Tantrums talk 'The Wrong Party' ahead of Orlando show this weekend
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us