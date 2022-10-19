Hamiltons, HiGH and Curtains play a free show (with free beer) at Orlando's Uncle Lou's this week

Photo by Jim Leatherman, courtesy the Hamiltons/Facebook The Hamiltons

While this local band sandwich also includes New Orleans group HiGH, all these acts have done split recordings together on Florida punk label Ashtray Monument, so there’s some his- tory and fellowship here.The Hamiltons and Curtains are deeply credentialed Orlando punk bands known to kick it good and hard. But HiGH, who straddle both punk and indie rock, will add some complementary diversity.And the nice surprise of this stocked and solid bill is that it’s a free show with some free beer to kick things off. It’s a full night’s action squeezed into a tight pre-game slot.The show is Friday, Oct. 21 starting around 6 p.m. at Uncle Lou's on Mills.