ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Hamiltons, HiGH and Curtains play a free show (with free beer) at Orlando's Uncle Lou's this week

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 1:00 am

The Hamiltons - Photo by Jim Leatherman, courtesy the Hamiltons/Facebook
Photo by Jim Leatherman, courtesy the Hamiltons/Facebook
The Hamiltons

While this local band sandwich also includes New Orleans group HiGH, all these acts have done split recordings together on Florida punk label Ashtray Monument, so there’s some his- tory and fellowship here.

The Hamiltons and Curtains are deeply credentialed Orlando punk bands known to kick it good and hard. But HiGH, who straddle both punk and indie rock, will add some complementary diversity.

And the nice surprise of this stocked and solid bill is that it’s a free show with some free beer to kick things off. It’s a full night’s action squeezed into a tight pre-game slot.

The show is Friday, Oct. 21 starting around 6 p.m. at Uncle Lou's on Mills.

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set
Turnstile's sweaty, sold-out set at Orlando's House of Blues was something to see

Turnstile's sweaty, sold-out set at Orlando's House of Blues was something to see
Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set
Turnstile's sweaty, sold-out set at Orlando's House of Blues was something to see

Turnstile's sweaty, sold-out set at Orlando's House of Blues was something to see
Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set
Turnstile's sweaty, sold-out set at Orlando's House of Blues was something to see

Turnstile's sweaty, sold-out set at Orlando's House of Blues was something to see
Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Trending

Yes, there's a Shrek-themed Rave happening at Orlando's Beacham in December

By Matthew Moyer

Rave with Shrek

Reggae legends Inner Circle headline the Florida Jerk Festival in Apopka this weekend

By Shelton Hull

Inner Circle

Foreign Dissent gathers punk noises from around the world on one Orlando stage

By Ida V. Eskamani

Talking Props play Foreign Dissent

Orlando's Rest in Pierce present a dark dive into the fringes of dubstep with new album 'Resurgence'

By Bao Le-Huu

Rest in Pierce

Also in Music

Orlando's Rest in Pierce present a dark dive into the fringes of dubstep with new album 'Resurgence'

By Bao Le-Huu

Rest in Pierce

Reggae legends Inner Circle headline the Florida Jerk Festival in Apopka this weekend

By Shelton Hull

Inner Circle

Foreign Dissent gathers punk noises from around the world on one Orlando stage

By Ida V. Eskamani

Talking Props play Foreign Dissent

Orlando drag legend Ginger Minj goes full 'Hocus Pocus' in new 'I Put a Spell on You' music video

By Matthew Moyer

Ginger Minj and Bettle Midler on the 'Hocus Pocus' set
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us