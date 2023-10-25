Halloween music with a local twist? Orlando's Madd Illz and C.B. Carlyle have got you covered

This ain't your daddy's Monster Mash

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 9:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando rapper Madd Illz goes all-in on Halloween - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Orlando rapper Madd Illz goes all-in on Halloween
Whether it’s “Thriller” (OK, classic), “Ghostbusters” (stop already) or, now, “Goo Goo Muck” (bless you, Wednesday), options abound for your Halloween playlist. But if you’re looking for homegrown chills, there’s no better source this year than the area’s most haunted band: C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels.

To provide the season’s creepings, the deliciously dark gothic country act recently released the single “Evil Dead, 1923.” It’s a special remix of their song “Gloaming, 1938” from last year’s Where Bones Glow EP. While “Gloaming, 1938” is a faded, ghostly meditation, the new version is an eerie midnight hex made even more sinister with audio from Evil Dead Rise.  “Evil Dead, 1923” now streams everywhere and is on This Little Underground’s Spotify playlist.


But possibly this year’s biggest Halloween music campaign in Orlando comes from a surprising corner. None other than local battle-rap beast Madd Illz has spent the last month rolling out a flurry of Halloween singles.

Though the topics are dark, the trick and treat of this remarkable eight-track series is that the music within shows a stunning rainbow of range. Illz has been gradually diversifying his palette recently, but nothing embodies that development quite like this suite of singles. The style topography spans Gorillaz-esque jams (“Silver Bullet,” “Blow”), stomping cabaret (“Spooky Queen”), moody tango (“Dangerous”), jazzy swagger (“Automatic”), introspective trap (“Reset”) and indie rock (“That’s Not You”).

Maybe even more notable is that the lifelong MC actually wields the mic far more here as a singer than a rapper, crooning on all the songs but dropping bars on only two.
Besides a motley and fascinating kaleidoscope of an ever-evolving musician, Madd Illz’s Halloween singles also feature some of his most striking album art to date, all done by himself. The songs are available only on Bandcamp.



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rapper Rico Nasty performs as part of UCF's Homecoming celebrations this week

By Grayson Keglovic

Rapper Rico Nasty performs as part of UCF's Homecoming celebrations this week

Circle Jerks and Descendents bringing a mix of no-future and nostalgia to Orlando in 2024

By Matthew Moyer

Descendents join Circle Jerks on a U.S. tour next year, coming to Orlando

Singer-songwriter David Dondero returns to Orlando on Saturday

By Matthew Moyer

David Dondero plays Timucua this weekend

It'll be a bloody costume party when GWAR plays the Beacham

By Matthew Moyer

GWAR wrap up their tour at the Beacham Oct. 30

Also in Music

Singer-songwriter David Dondero returns to Orlando on Saturday

By Matthew Moyer

David Dondero plays Timucua this weekend

It'll be a bloody costume party when GWAR plays the Beacham

By Matthew Moyer

GWAR wrap up their tour at the Beacham Oct. 30

Barns Courtney brings 'Supernatural' tour to Orlando just in time for Halloween weekend

By Grayson Keglovic

Barns Courtney brings 'Supernatural' tour to Orlando just in time for Halloween weekend

Circle Jerks and Descendents bringing a mix of no-future and nostalgia to Orlando in 2024

By Matthew Moyer

Descendents join Circle Jerks on a U.S. tour next year, coming to Orlando
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us