GWAR to pillage and plunder Orlando in October

Photo by Michael Lothrop
GWAR slay Orlando back in 2015
Stalwart shock-rockers GWAR have announced a new round of North American touring stretching from September into November, and they'll be returning to some familiar Orlando stomping grounds.
Their "Black Death Rager
" (now that is on-the-nose) world tour — with support from Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot — kicks off in September. The touring hordes will reach Florida for only two shows, in Pensacola and Orlando, in mid-October. GWAR will return to Orlando's Beacham, where this ancient writer saw the band play with a very young Melvins in the early 1990s.
Through decades of hard touring, DIY costumes and special effects (with untold gallons of fake blood), and a pitch-black sense of humor, the band have become metal institutions. Hey don't ask us, look at today's piece in the Guardian
.
GWAR play the Beacham on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Tickets are available now through SeeTickets
.
–
