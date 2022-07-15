VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

GWAR to pillage and plunder Orlando in October

By on Fri, Jul 15, 2022 at 4:59 pm

GWAR slay Orlando back in 2015 - PHOTO BY MICHAEL LOTHROP
Photo by Michael Lothrop
GWAR slay Orlando back in 2015

Stalwart shock-rockers GWAR have announced a new round of North American touring stretching from September into November, and they'll be returning to some familiar Orlando stomping grounds.

Their "Black Death Rager" (now that is on-the-nose) world tour — with support from Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot — kicks off in September. The touring hordes will reach Florida for only two shows, in Pensacola and Orlando, in mid-October. GWAR will return to Orlando's Beacham, where this ancient writer saw the band play with a very young Melvins in the early 1990s.

Through decades of hard touring, DIY costumes and special effects (with untold gallons of fake blood), and a pitch-black sense of humor, the band have become metal institutions. Hey don't ask us, look at today's piece in the Guardian.

GWAR play the Beacham on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Tickets are available now through SeeTickets.



