Guitarist Roosevelt Collier throws a Thanksgiving Getdown at Orlando's Will's Pub

Roosevelt Collier will soundtrack your Thanksgiving night
OK, so it’s been bad times for a long-ass while now, but some recent developments could be reason enough to give thanks this year with a little overdue rump-shaking. Fortunate then that South Florida’s Roosevelt Collier — the pedal-steel guitar master whose time in the Lee Boys with his uncles and cousins established him as sacred-steel royalty — is bringing this holiday edition of his famous get-downs, where he rounds up a band of star players to break out the good times.
For this one, he’s tapped a couple of other church-kid prodigies. With sterling gospel pedigree, bassist Thaddaeus Tribbett has dropped basslines for his star brother Tye Tribbett as well as other big names like A Tribe Called Quest, Musiq Soulchild and Justin Timberlake. And in-demand drummer Rashid Williams has kept steady time on tours with John Legend, Alicia Keys, Jill Scott, N.E.R.D. and the like.
Together, expect this power trio to get things sweaty with a high-octane, gospel-pumped gumbo of blues, rock and funk that’ll keep the floor spanking. Perfect for working off some of that turkey and gravy.
(8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, Will’s Pub, $20)