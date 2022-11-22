Guitarist Roosevelt Collier throws a Thanksgiving Getdown at Orlando's Will's Pub

Photo courtesy Roosevelt Collier/Faceboook Roosevelt Collier will soundtrack your Thanksgiving night

OK, so it’s been bad times for a long-ass while now, but some recent developments could be reason enough to give thanks this year with a little overdue rump-shaking. Fortunate then that South Florida’s Roosevelt Collier — the pedal-steel guitar master whose time in the Lee Boys with his uncles and cousins established him as sacred-steel royalty — is bringing this holiday edition of his famous get-downs, where he rounds up a band of star players to break out the good times.For this one, he’s tapped a couple of other church-kid prodigies. With sterling gospel pedigree, bassist Thaddaeus Tribbett has dropped basslines for his star brother Tye Tribbett as well as other big names like A Tribe Called Quest, Musiq Soulchild and Justin Timberlake. And in-demand drummer Rashid Williams has kept steady time on tours with John Legend, Alicia Keys, Jill Scott, N.E.R.D. and the like.Together, expect this power trio to get things sweaty with a high-octane, gospel-pumped gumbo of blues, rock and funk that’ll keep the floor spanking. Perfect for working off some of that turkey and gravy.