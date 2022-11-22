ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Guitarist Roosevelt Collier throws a Thanksgiving Getdown at Orlando's Will's Pub

By on Tue, Nov 22, 2022 at 2:37 pm

Roosevelt Collier will soundtrack your Thanksgiving night - Photo courtesy Roosevelt Collier/Faceboook
Photo courtesy Roosevelt Collier/Faceboook
Roosevelt Collier will soundtrack your Thanksgiving night

OK, so it’s been bad times for a long-ass while now, but some recent developments could be reason enough to give thanks this year with a little overdue rump-shaking. Fortunate then that South Florida’s Roosevelt Collier — the pedal-steel guitar master whose time in the Lee Boys with his uncles and cousins established him as sacred-steel royalty — is bringing this holiday edition of his famous get-downs, where he rounds up a band of star players to break out the good times.

For this one, he’s tapped a couple of other church-kid prodigies. With sterling gospel pedigree, bassist Thaddaeus Tribbett has dropped basslines for his star brother Tye Tribbett as well as other big names like A Tribe Called Quest, Musiq Soulchild and Justin Timberlake. And in-demand drummer Rashid Williams has kept steady time on tours with John Legend, Alicia Keys, Jill Scott, N.E.R.D. and the like.

Together, expect this power trio to get things sweaty with a high-octane, gospel-pumped gumbo of blues, rock and funk that’ll keep the floor spanking. Perfect for working off some of that turkey and gravy.

(8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, Will’s Pub, $20)

Event Details
Thanksgiving Getdown: Roosevelt Collier, Rashid Williams, Thaddaeus Tribbett

Thanksgiving Getdown: Roosevelt Collier, Rashid Williams, Thaddaeus Tribbett

Thu., Nov. 24, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$20

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Read More about Bao Le-Huu
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

They Might Be Giants announce 2023 Orlando show as part of 'Flood' spotlight tour

By Matthew Moyer

They Might Be Giants return to Orlando

HR of Bad Brains brings his current outfit, Human Rights, to Florida Wednesday

By Shelton Hull

HR and Human Rights play West End Trading Co. in Sanford on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Orlando punks 430 Steps break through with metallized new album 'Lights Out'

By Bao Le-Huu

430 Steps

Central Florida's Strawberry Festival reveals 2023 music headliners Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker and more

By Matthew Moyer

Willie Nelson and strawberries: a dream match-up

Also in Music

Orlando punks 430 Steps break through with metallized new album 'Lights Out'

By Bao Le-Huu

430 Steps

In an age of audio-induced attention-deficit disorder, learn the art of 'Slow Listening'

By Bill Forman

In an age of audio-induced attention-deficit disorder, learn the art of 'Slow Listening'

Kickkone is part of a West Orlando rap scene that is getting attention far beyond Orange County

By Sarah Kinbar

Kickkone is part of a West Orlando rap scene that is getting attention far beyond Orange County

Catch up with C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels on new singles roundup 'Where Bones Glow'

By Bao Le-Huu

CB Carlyle & the Desert Angels
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us