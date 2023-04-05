Photo courtesy Gringo Star/Facebook Gringo Star birng some new music to Orlando this week

Although Atlanta’s Gringo Star rose on the garage revival wave, they distinguished themselves by emphasizing the genre’s melodic British Invasion roots much more than their punk peers.This time, they arrive ahead of their first album in five years, so expect some advance live peeks from the upcoming, a strong return that drops June 2.The solid lineup will be locally certified by garage-soul heavyweights the Sh-Booms and garage-pop charmers the Palmettes.