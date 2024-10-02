Grammy-nominated musician Cimafunk plays downtown Orlando's Social

Cimafunk’s innovative music subverts classic Cuban rhythms, intertwining them with futuristic funk and hip-hop grooves. He’s an artist shaping the future of Cuban music and even Afro-Latin identity — even reflected in his nom de plume, which refers to both his artistic fusion of genres and his heritage as a “cimarrón,” Cubans of African descent who escaped slavery during the colonial era and cre- ated a community for themselves.
Cimafunk was named by Billboard one of the “10 Latin Artists to Watch” in 2019 and became the first Cuban-born artist to play Coachella in April of this year. His most recent album, El Alimento, was nominated for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album at the Grammy Awards in 2023.
With The Tribe, his live performances have electrified stages around the globe and been fêted as an “unforgettable sonic and bodily experience.”
6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, The Social, $30.
