Grammy Award Winner Helping F.I.R.S.T. Institute Students Soar to New Heights

Tony Mardini is the Director of Career Development at F.I.R.S.T. Institute. Before Tony took on this role at F.I.R.S.T., he spent years developing his craft as an audio professional. Over the course of his career, Tony has held the titles of In-house Engineer at Darkchild Entertainment and Engineer/Producer/Songwriter at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s production company, Estefan Enterprises. He has also worked for both the NBC Sports and Golf Channels as an audio mixer for live and pre-recorded broadcasts. Tony’s success has continued throughout the years, gaining him Multi-Platinum awards, BMI Songwriter awards, a Suncoast Emmy Award, Promax Award, nine Latin Grammy Nominations, and two Latin Grammy wins.

He has focused the last decade of his career on helping graduates in higher education land entertainment industry jobs in their field of study and developed partnerships with key employers seeking to hire the next cutting-edge creative minds. “I believe success is achievable for all our students; my commitment to them is just as strong as my commitment to myself. Their success is our success. At F.I.R.S.T., we focus on connecting our students with opportunities for advancement and help them reach their desired goals,” said Mardini.

Tony has always found himself giving career advice to anyone he’s working alongside; it’s only natural for the second leg of his career to support up-and-coming creative industry professionals. “For me, this step in my career felt right. Being able to share my experiences and relate to our students on this level is something that I truly pride myself on, and for any student looking for a school that offers hands-on mentorship, I’d absolutely recommend F.I.R.S.T.,” said Tony.

