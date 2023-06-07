Gothic stars Bestial Mouths plays a homecoming of sorts in Orlando this weekend

While Bestial Mouths have cut their teeth sharply in the scene over the past decade and a half, running with collaborators like Zola Jesus, Die Krupps and Boy Harsher, the electronic goth act has in recent years become an increasingly personal vessel for Cerezo.
That fusion of art and artist has cumulated in a singularity that synthesizes Cerezo’s background in gender activism and fashion design into a striking vision of sight and sound. She’s become a leading lady in goth and industrial music as a dark icon with something to say. Welcome home, Lynette.
8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Will’s Pub, $15.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter