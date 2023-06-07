Gothic stars Bestial Mouths plays a homecoming of sorts in Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Expat Orlandoan brings Bestial Mouths home for a show this weekend

Bestial Mouths: Before she led California’s Bestial Mouths to become a force in the goth underground, bandleader Lynette Cerezo grew up in Orlando. I remember because I went to high school with her.While Bestial Mouths have cut their teeth sharply in the scene over the past decade and a half, running with collaborators like Zola Jesus, Die Krupps and Boy Harsher, the electronic goth act has in recent years become an increasingly personal vessel for Cerezo.That fusion of art and artist has cumulated in a singularity that synthesizes Cerezo’s background in gender activism and fashion design into a striking vision of sight and sound. She’s become a leading lady in goth and industrial music as a dark icon with something to say. Welcome home, Lynette.