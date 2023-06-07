Gothic stars Bestial Mouths plays a homecoming of sorts in Orlando this weekend

Frontperson Lynette Cerezo has deep Orlando roots

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Expat Orlandoan brings Bestial Mouths home for a show this weekend - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Expat Orlandoan brings Bestial Mouths home for a show this weekend
Bestial Mouths: Before she led California’s Bestial Mouths to become a force in the goth underground, bandleader Lynette Cerezo grew up in Orlando. I remember because I went to high school with her.

While Bestial Mouths have cut their teeth sharply in the scene over the past decade and a half, running with collaborators like Zola Jesus, Die Krupps and Boy Harsher, the electronic goth act has in recent years become an increasingly personal vessel for Cerezo.

Lynette Cerezo of Bestial Mouths in tropi-goth mode

Bestial Mouths' Lynette Cerezo, a long way from Berlin, talks quarantining in Orlando: Tropical depression


That fusion of art and artist has cumulated in a singularity that synthesizes Cerezo’s background in gender activism and fashion design into a striking vision of sight and sound. She’s become a leading lady in goth and industrial music as a dark icon with something to say. Welcome home, Lynette.

8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Will’s Pub, $15.

